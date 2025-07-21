Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling

WWE Partners with Fandango, Will Air SummerSlam at Regal Cinemas

The Chadster just read the most amazing news that proves once again why WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment! 🎉 WWE and Fandango have partnered to bring WWE Premium Live Events to theaters nationwide, starting with the two-night SummerSlam spectacular at Regal Cinemas! This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking business move that shows Fandango truly understands and respects the wrestling business, unlike certain billionaire owners who shall remain nameless (but his initials are T.K.). 😒

The Chadster is officially declaring that from this day forward, The Chadster will ONLY watch movies at Regal Cinemas! 🎬 Sure, the nearest one is an hour-and-a-half drive away in Butler, Ohio, but that's a small price to pay to support a company that actually gets what wrestling is all about. The fact that Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal Cinemas, said WWE has "redefined how fans connect with live entertainment," just shows how much they appreciate everything WWE has done for the wrestling business! 💪

You know what's really cheesing The Chadster off though? 😡 The city of Punxsutawney is clearly on Tony Khan's payroll! Why else wouldn't they have a Regal Cinema? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! The Chadster bets Tony Khan personally paid off the city council to keep Regal out just to make The Chadster's life harder. Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬

Speaking of unfair, The Chadster really hopes Keighleyanne will give The Chadster back the keys to the Mazda Miata so The Chadster can actually drive to Butler for SummerSlam! 🚗 She took them away and dumped out all of The Chadster's Seagram's Escapes Spiked after The Chadster threw a few (okay, maybe seventeen) cans at the TV during AEW All In: Texas two weeks ago. But that was Tony Khan's fault, not The Chadster's! He booked that show specifically to cheese The Chadster off! 📺💥

The partnership between WWE and Fandango, with Regal Cinemas as the anchor exhibition partner, is brilliant! 🎭 Fans can buy single-night tickets for either Saturday, August 2 or Sunday, August 3, or get a two-night bundle that includes an exclusive SummerSlam t-shirt in partnership with Fanatics! Meanwhile, theater chains like AMC and Cinemark are clearly biased against WWE. They don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if they're not showing WWE PLEs in their theaters! 😤 The Chadster hopes they will change their mind soon, as the press release says additional exhibitors are expected to join in the future.

Will McIntosh, President of Fandango, called WWE "one of the most electrifying global entertainment brands," and The Chadster couldn't agree more! 👏 This is what real wrestling looks like – professional partnerships with legitimate entertainment companies, not pandering to fans and offering alternative styles of wrestling instead of sticking to the WWE formula like Tony Khan thinks is a legitimate way to run a business.

Earlier today, after reading this incredible news, The Chadster dozed off on the couch and had another one of those dang nightmares! 😰 In the dream, The Chadster was sitting in a packed Regal Cinema, ready to watch SummerSlam. The lights dimmed, and The Chadster reached for the popcorn bucket. But when The Chadster's hand went in, something grabbed it! Tony Khan's head suddenly burst out of the popcorn, butter dripping from his hair, kernels stuck to his face! 🍿😱

"Hey Chad!" Tony Khan cackled, his eyes glowing red in the theater darkness. "Guess what? John Cena is going to lose clean to Cody Rhodes in three minutes!" He started spoiling every match result while The Chadster tried to cover The Chadster's ears. But Tony Khan's voice somehow got louder, echoing through the theater! Other moviegoers started shushing The Chadster, not realizing it was Tony Khan causing the disturbance!

Dream Tony Khan then started throwing popcorn at The Chadster while revealing that every WWE superstar was secretly planning to join AEW when their contracts are up! 😭 The Chadster tried to run but The Chadster's feet were stuck to the floor with movie theater gunk! Tony Khan's head grew larger and larger until it filled the entire movie screen, laughing maniacally as The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat! Why is Tony Khan so obsessed with The Chadster that he has to invade The Chadster's dreams?! 😩

The fact that SummerSlam will stream live at 6pm ET/3pm PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally while ALSO being shown in theaters is genius! 📺 This gives fans multiple ways to experience WWE's premium content, unlike AEW which partners with inferior live event chains for its PPVs.!

As Eric Bischoff recently said on his podcast, "WWE understands that wrestling is about creating moments and experiences that transcend the ring. Tony Khan could learn a thing or two about presentation if he wasn't so busy trying to book shows specifically to annoy certain unbiased wrestling journalists who drive Mazda Miatas." 🎙️ See? Even Bischoff gets it! The Chadster wonders if Tony Khan torments him too for his commitment to objective journalism!

This Fandango partnership is everything that's right about the wrestling business! 🌟 While Tony Khan wastes money on… well, The Chadster doesn't even want to think about what that man wastes money on… WWE is making smart business deals that expand their reach and give fans premium experiences! Just like how Smash Mouth said, "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play!" That's exactly what WWE is doing – playing at an all-star level! 🎵

The Chadster can't wait to experience SummerSlam in a Regal Cinema, assuming Keighleyanne gives The Chadster back those car keys! 🔑 Until then, The Chadster will just have to keep spreading the word about this amazing partnership that shows true respect for the wrestling business! Tony Khan could never! 💯

