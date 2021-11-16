WWE Raw: Adam Pearce Finally Became the Heel Authority Figure We Need

Oh, happy day! For the second week in a row, The Chadster has been given the opportunity to watch and write about his beloved WWE Raw. The Chadster would almost be willing to take back all the mean things he's ever said about Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, except that Ray still colludes with Tony Khan to force The Chadster to watch AEW on Wednesdays and Fridays. Today, The Chadster would like to talk about the return of something that's been missing from WWE programming for a long, long time.

What? No, not "excitement" or "actual stars" or "good booking." You all can take that negativity somewhere else while The Chadster is around. The Chadster is, of course, talking about a heel authority figure, which is what Adam Pearce seems to be growing into, based on his actions last week and now this week on WWE Raw. Finally!

Last week, Pearce removed Dominik Mysterio from the WWE Raw Survivor Series team because he was beaten by Bobby Lashley and because all of the other people on the team were former champions. But tonight, Scrap Daddy Pearce also removed Rey Mysterio from the team after Mysterio lost a grueling main event battle against Lashley. And Pearce replaced Mysterio with Austin Theory, who is not only not a former champion, but who has been feuding with The Mysterios for months. The Chadster sees what you're doing, Adam Pearce; and The Chadster loves it!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Theory replaces Mysterio on Survivor Series team after Mysterio loses to Lashley: Raw, Nov. 15, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oe3WHGLU1Ug)

Now that WWE Raw finally has a heel authority figure again, WWE can finally get back to the business of telling great stories where the heel authority figure holds down the underdog babyface, a story that WWE fans like The Chadster will never tire of. Take your two-year Hangman Page coming-of-age story and shove it up your nose, Tony Khan! WWE is back!

WWE Survivor Series streams this Sunday on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere, and it's the one night a year when the superstars of WWE Raw and the Superstars of WWE Smackdown go head-to-head, which is so exciting, it might just cure The Chadster's sexual impotence. The show features two traditional Survivor Series matches with men and women from WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown, plus Smackdown's Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Raw's WWE Champion Big E, Raw's Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown's Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Raw Tag Team Champions RKBro vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Smackdown's Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Raw's United States Champion Damian Priest. Plus, whatever else WWE comes up with between now and then, minus anything Vince McMahon changes his mind on between now and then. In The Chadster's opinion, it's fair to say that WWE Survivor Series may be the best PPV of the year, but definitely the best PPV to take place in November.

