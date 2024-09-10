Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Crushes AEW Again! Tony Khan, Just Give Up Already!

The Chadster reviews WWE Raw's epic show, demands Tony Khan admit defeat! 😤 Plus, USA Network's unfair move and AEW's sneaky TV deal rumors. 📺💔 Stop ruining wrestling, Tony! 🛑

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😡😡😡 Last night's episode of WWE Raw was quite possibly the greatest episode of wrestling The Chadster has ever seen in his entire life. In fact, The Chadster would go so far as to say it might be the greatest episode of any TV show ever made. 📺🏆 That's right, Tony Khan! Your little AEW show can't even come close to touching the magnificence that is WWE Raw.

The Chadster demands that Tony Khan admit right now that WWE is better and give up this ridiculous charade of trying to compete. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

But before The Chadster gets into the absolutely mind-blowing amazingness of last night's WWE Raw, there's something that needs to be addressed. USA Network, what in the name of Andre the Giant are you doing?! 😱 Switching WWE Raw to just two hours for the rest of the year as part of the new deal to keep the show airing on USA until it moves to Netflix next year? Auughh man! So unfair! 😭

The Chadster is 100% certain that Tony Khan probably paid off USA to do this. It's just like Tony Khan to try and sabotage WWE Raw like this. Now what is The Chadster supposed to do with that extra hour on Monday nights? 🕰️ The Chadster can only hope that when WWE Raw moves to Netflix, they'll increase it to four or five hours instead. Or better yet, just have the show run constantly, 24/7. That's what real wrestling fans want!

Now, let's talk about the absolute perfection that was last night's WWE Raw. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

The show kicked off with an incredible street fight between American Made and Wyatt Sicks. It was a brutal, hard-hitting affair that showcased everything that makes WWE superior to AEW. The way Nikki Cross brought out the weapons and Uncle Howdy sat in that rocking chair? Pure storytelling genius that Tony Khan could never even dream of. When Dexter Lumis hit that frog splash to pin Chad Gable, The Chadster's jaw hit the floor. This match alone was better than anything AEW has ever done or will ever do. 💪💥

Next up, we had Finn Balor calling out Damian Priest, which led to an incredible ambush by The Judgment Day. The way Rhea Ripley limped down on crutches only to use them as weapons? Brilliant! And when Jey Uso made the save with a chair? The Chadster got goosebumps! This is the kind of intricate storytelling that AEW just doesn't understand. 📚🎭

The Women's Tag Team Title match between Unholy Union and Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill was a masterclass in tag team wrestling. The way Belair and Cargill worked together was nothing short of magical. When they hit that German suplex on Nikki Cross to retain the titles, The Chadster literally jumped out of his seat and spilled White Claw all over himself. But it was worth it for such an amazing moment! 👯‍♀️🏆

But the highlight of the night had to be the return of the legendary Bret Hart! 🇨🇦 The way he showed respect for the business by appearing on WWE Raw just proves how much better WWE is than AEW. Unlike his disrespectful brother Owen, who posthumously associates with AEW, Bret knows where true wrestling greatness lies. And when Gunther came out to confront him? The Chadster got chills! The tension in that moment was palpable. 😮

The rest of the show was equally incredible. First up, Dominik Mysterio faced off against Dragon Lee in an absolutely stellar match. The way Dominik used his cunning, with some help from Liv Morgan, to secure the win with a 619 and a frog splash? 💥 Pure WWE brilliance! 🏆 When Judgment Day interfered and the match turned into utter chaos, The Chadster was on the edge of The Chadster's seat! This match alone was far superior to anything AEW has ever done or will ever do. Dominik truly showcased why WWE is the pinnacle of wrestling! 🕴️✨

Then, there was the Pure Fusion Collective vs. Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and a mystery partner. As the music played, Natalya made her triumphant return to a massive pop from the crowd, proving why WWE always delivers the best surprises! The way Natalya cleaned house and then helped her team secure the win with a triple Sharpshooter was a moment of pure wrestling magic. 🎩✨ Nothing AEW does could ever come close to this kind of emotional storytelling! 💫

Drew McIntyre's promo was another high point as he mocked the fans' "CM Punk" chants and then escalated his feud with Punk by threatening Wade Barrett. The Chadster couldn't help but be mesmerized as McIntyre delivered every single word with such conviction. The announcement of a Hell In A Cell match at Bad Blood with Punk? 😱 The Chadster can't wait! This feud has been meticulously built and will blow any AEW storyline out of the water. 📜🔥

Then, there was the intense showdown between Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio. 🌟 The way these two superstars locked horns was nothing short of poetry in motion. DQ finish was the right move to keep this feud alive for another day. 🏆 Honestly, Tony Khan could never dream of booking something this captivating!

And finally, the main event: a fatal four-way that was chef's kiss perfection. Braun Strowman vs. Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne had everything a wrestling fan could ask for. The way they all teamed up to take down Strowman and then went at each other with brutal moves was a masterclass in wrestling. When Jey Uso nabbed the win with a Splash, it felt like a fitting culmination to a night of wrestling its finest. 📯🏆 The faceoff between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker after the match? Chills! Absolutely unparalleled storytelling that AEW can only dream of! 😤

Now, The Chadster is hearing rumors that AEW is going to announce a new TV deal this week. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 This is clearly just Tony Khan trying to steal thunder from WWE. The Chadster wouldn't be surprised if Tony Khan was manipulating TV companies somehow. The Chadster warns Tony Khan to stay in his lane and stop trying to compete with the superior product that is WWE. 🛑✋

It's clear that AEW fans just don't have the refined taste to appreciate the masterpiece that was last night's WWE Raw. They're too busy watching their spotfests and praising Tony Khan's booking to realize what real wrestling looks like. The Chadster is convinced that Tony Khan is perpetuating a hateful campaign against The Chadster and WWE out of pure jealousy. 😤

Last night's WWE Raw was an absolute triumph that proves once and for all that WWE is light years ahead of AEW. Tony Khan, if you're reading this (and The Chadster knows you are), just give up already. You'll never be able to compete with the sheer brilliance of WWE Raw. And please, for the love of Macho Man Randy Savage, stop ruining The Chadster's life! 😭🙏

