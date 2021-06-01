WWE Raw: Finally, the Jaxson Ryker Face Turn We've All Waited For

WWE Raw plodded through another dull Monday night this week, and if you skipped watching it, you probably made the right decision. But in case some sick part of you needs to know what happened on WWE's longest and most grueling to watch show, the company has released a bunch of YouTube videos that, while not completely removing the pain of watching Raw, can at least lessen it by making it much shorter. And we'll help you out even more by telling you whether you should bother even watching each clip.

You're not supposed to START the game by running down the clock…

The Miz has been injured a few weeks, so what better way to welcome him back into the fold than by allowing him and John Morrison to run the obligatory overly-long Raw opening promo. This time, they did a gimmick where Morrison was wearing garlic to ward off vampires (which seemed to have an effect on their guest, Charlotte Flair, who is like a heat vampire so it makes sense). Rhea Ripley came out to argue with Charlotte, and Nikki Cross, whose gimmick is that she accepts she's so bad a wrestler that she doesn't want to actually beat other wrestlers, only last a certain number of minutes in the ring with them, comes out and eventually it leads to her facing Charlotte in a two-minute challenge, which Nikki wins. None of this is going to result in a push for Nikki, so what the hell is the point? Skip all of this.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nikki Cross issues a challenge to Charlotte Flair on "Miz TV": Raw, May 31, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HGZsbx1e5k)

The bromance continues…

Randy Orton faced Xavier Woods in a match, which he borrowed Bro Derek to win, much to the elation of Riddle. How can you not love RKBro? Watch these clips.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Xavier Woods vs. Randy Orton: Raw, May 31, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3xB0njQrn0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riddle is elated after Randy Orton's use of the Bro Derek: WWE Network Exclusive, May 31, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGR-FdqSn40)

Shouldn't her feud be with the pyro guy?

Reginald defeated Shayna Baszler in a match when Baszler was distracted by pyro. The less said about this, the better, and the less time spent watching it, the better, so skip this one.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Reginald vs. Shayna Baszler: Raw, May 31, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCt_9XIg67Q)

Can't we all just get along?

With former Retribution members Mace and T-Bar's love for S&M fashion, plus Lince Dorado's membership in the Furry community, you would think that these two teams could find common ground, but alas, Mace and T-Bar defeated Lucha House Party in a short match that you might as well not bother watching.

The spice of life…

WWE has heard your complaints. Everyone is sick and tired of seeing Sheamus face either Humberto Carrillo or Ricochet every single week. So this week, Sheamus faced both of them, and lost both times. Watch it, but just to see Sheamus get his face busted open by a kick to the face from Carillo.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ricochet vs. Sheamus: Raw, May 31, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZGwV91ppWw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Humberto Carrillo vs. Sheamus: Raw, May 31, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ke9fppS_7CM)

We hate to say it, but…

…Eva Marie needs to hurry up and arrive to save the Raw women's division.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Eva Marie cannot wait to bring the Eva-Lution to Raw: Raw, May 31, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aepT2hreqH0)

The future of the division is bleak…

Naomi and Lana faced Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose in a match. One team won. The other team lost. Does it really matter which was which? Skip.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke hope they made a statement on Raw: WWE Network Exclusive, May 31, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ie5D6wnyQeU)

Why even bother?

Shelton Benjamin lost to Cedric Alexander in a 30 second match. That's 30 seconds you'll never get back if you waste it watching this.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shelton Benjamin vs. Cedric Alexander: Raw, May 31, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmUcgac2C50)

Seriously? A face turn for the Trump guy?

AJ Styles and Omos faced Elias and Jaxson Ryker in a match that served as a backdrop for Elias to abandon Ryker and run him down in a promo, apparently the start of a face turn for the guy who attacked Black Lives Matter on Facebook and got his teammates suspended from television for a year. WWE does know that crowds are coming back soon, right? Skip this excellent use of the WWE Raw tag titles.

It looks like RKBro may be going for the titles next.

Look! Storyline development!

With minutes left to go, something actually happened on Raw, when Shayna Baszler invaded Alexa's playground to beat up Reginald and set up match with Alexa for next week. You have to reward WWE actually moving stories along, so watch this clip.

Get out now, Mansoor, while you still can!

Mansoor's WWE Raw debut is going great, isn't it? Someone in WWE remembered he's on the roster this week, so they stuck him in a backstage segment with perennial jobber Mustafa Ali. Don't waste your time with it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mustafa Ali approaches Mansoor with some cryptic advice: Raw, May 31, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HofBS2ZR9M)

Kofimania is running wi– oh, nevermind…

Crushing any hopes that something interesting might happen at Hell in a Cell, Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston to win his 367th rematch for the WWE Championship. Decent match, even if the ending was disappointing, so go ahead and watch it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bobby Lashley & MVP prepare for main event in the VIP Lounge: Raw, May 31, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtbQ5xVOGv8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston: Raw, May 31, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RHKBNOLDzY)

And so ends yet another boring edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. By our calculations, if you followed our advice and only watched some of the clips, you spend less than ten minutes taking Raw in this week. And yeah, that's ten minutes of your life you can never have back, but it could have been far worse. Far, far worse.

