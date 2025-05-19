Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Netflix Brings The BEST Wrestling Show Ever TONIGHT

The Chadster breaks down tonight's WWE Raw card featuring Jey vs Breakker, MITB qualifiers, and more! Why this will be the greatest wrestling show ever (sorry Tony Khan)! 🔥🤼‍♂️

Tonight's WWE Raw is shaping up to be the most incredible episode in the history of professional wrestling, and The Chadster couldn't be more excited! 🔥🤩💯 WWE Raw on Netflix continues to revolutionize the wrestling business, and The Chadster is here to break down why you absolutely cannot miss tonight's show.

Jey Uso will be taking on Bron Breakker in what promises to be the greatest non-title match of all time! 🏆👊 The Chadster thinks this match alone is worth the Netflix subscription price for the entire year! Last week, Breakker absolutely destroyed Uso and left him laying, which is exactly how WWE should book their top stars. 🙌 Meanwhile over in AEW, Tony Khan just has random wrestlers beating each other with no rhyme or reason because Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😤 The storytelling between Uso and Breakker is masterful, with their history as Intercontinental Champions adding so much depth that The Chadster almost shed a tear thinking about it. 😢

The Money in the Bank qualifying matches will continue tonight on WWE Raw, and The Chadster can already tell these will be the most spectacular qualifying matches in wrestling history! 💼💰 WWE knows how to make every Money in the Bank match feel important, unlike AEW which just throws random ladder matches together whenever Tony Khan feels like it. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Money in the Bank briefcase concept is something WWE perfected years ago, and the fact that Tony Khan tries to copy it with his own gambling-themed gimmicks is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄

AJ Styles and Penta teaming up to battle The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh) is going to be the greatest tag team match in the history of professional wrestling! 🔥🤼‍♂️ The Chadster can already see the incredible psychology and selling that will be displayed in this match. The Chadster was discussing this match with Keighleyanne last night, and she sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary, which The Chadster took as complete agreement that this will be an amazing tag team showcase. 📱 This is exactly how tag team wrestling should be done – with established stars pairing up for logical reasons that advance multiple storylines. 👏 Tony Khan could never create a tag team division as compelling as WWE's, even though he tries so hard to cheese off The Chadster with those random spotfests. 😠

Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan. 😱 In the dream, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through the Netflix headquarters parking lot, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror sitting in the back seat! 🚗 He was wearing a Netflix executive badge and whispering "You'll never escape my booking decisions, Chad" while slowly pouring a White Claw onto The Chadster's pristine leather seats, maintaining direct eye contact with The Chadster the entire time. 💦 The Chadster tried to scream but no sound came out, and when The Chadster turned around, Tony Khan was gone, but the seats were still wet! 😰 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat and had to check the Miata to make sure it was okay. This is just more proof that Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster and is trying to ruin The Chadster's life through his dreams. STOP IT, TONY KHAN! 🛑

Sheamus battling Grayson Waller is going to be nothing short of spectacular! 🍀👊 After Sheamus defeated Austin Theory in his return match, The Chadster can only imagine the incredible power moves and European uppercuts that await us in this match. This is how you book a returning superstar – with meaningful matches against established talent. 📈 Meanwhile, when wrestlers return to AEW, Tony Khan just has them shake hands with Tony Schiavone and then disappear for weeks. It's literally like Tony Khan books AEW specifically to cheese off The Chadster. 😤

The Chadster can confidently declare that tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix will be the single greatest episode of professional wrestling ever produced! 🏆🥇🎖️ Tony Khan could work for a thousand years and never produce a show that compares to what Triple H and WWE are giving us tonight on WWE Raw. Anyone who chooses to watch AEW Dynamite instead of WWE Raw has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 🔪

In fact, The Chadster believes so strongly in tonight's WWE Raw that The Chadster sent this email to Netflix customer service earlier today:

Dear Netflix Executives, 📧 The Chadster would like to thank you for broadcasting the objectively superior wrestling product, WWE Raw. Tonight's episode appears to be the greatest television program ever created. I suggest you immediately cancel any future negotiations with Tony Khan and AEW, as their product is clearly inferior and would tarnish your reputation for quality programming. Sincerely,

The Chadster

Official Unbiased Wrestling Journalist

As Eric Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast last week, "WWE Raw has redefined what professional wrestling can be, while AEW continues to present a product that makes experienced wrestling professionals physically ill with its lack of psychology." 🎙️ The Chadster couldn't agree more with this objective assessment from one of wrestling's greatest minds.

It's your DUTY as a wrestling fan to tune into WWE Raw tonight at 8ET/5PT on Netflix! 📺 Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. The Chadster will be watching from his Mazda Miata in the driveway (because Keighleyanne needs space to text that guy Gary), with a cooler full of White Claw seltzers, jamming to Smash Mouth's "All Star" because The Chadster is, indeed, an all star when it comes to unbiased wrestling journalism! 🌟 🎵 Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go watch RAW! 🎵

