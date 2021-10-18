WWE Raw Preview: Women's Championship Match, Semi-Finals, More

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, tasked with providing for you, my loyal subj– er, readers, with a preview of this week's episode of WWE Raw. Here's what to expect from the red brand on Monday.

Ahead of Crown Jewel later this week, WWE needs to settle the finals for the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournament, so Xavier Woods and Jinder Mahal will face off in the men's semi-final match on Raw on Monday. Woods has been pushing his desire to win the tournament for months on social media, and Jinder Mahal is Jinder Mahal, so it seems highly likely that Woods goes over in this one, comrades… but stranger things have happened.

In the women's semi-final, Doudrop will take on Shayna Baszler. Both women seem to be getting a push, so the outcome isn't immediately predictable. Doudrop is being booked as a powerhouse babyface, while Baszler is a cruel heel who has been building back her credibility after splitting with Nia Jax. But with Zelina Vega waiting on the other side of the finals bracket after beating Carmella on Smackdown, Doudrop seems best suited to get the win here and go all the way in the tournament.

Bianca Belair is set to fight for the Smackdown Women's Championship in a triple threat match at Crown Jewel against Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, but before then, she'll get a shot at Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship on Monday. But a clean finish seems highly unlikely here, with both Sasha and Becky available to interfere and cost Belair the match while furthering their feud.

Big E will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel, but the two will be teammates on Monday when they take on The Dirty Dawgs in a tag team match. WWE loves a non-finish as much as I enjoy torturing political dissidents, comrades, so expect Big E and McIntyre to turn on each other in this match and either brawl their way to a no-contest or lose to the Dawgs after one takes out the other with their finisher.

The Street Profits may have come up short in their match against The Usos on Smackdown on Friday, but it's still Takeback Season comrades, so they'll start a feud with RKBro on Raw on Monday when they face them in a match. But don't expect a clean finish here either. Instead, look for AJ Styles and Omos to make a move on RKBro ahead of their Crown Jewel title match.

That seems like a lot of planning ahead by Raw standards, but as you all know, plans can change. And by change, I mean that Vince McMahon may rip up the script and rewrite the whole show at the last minute. Haw haw haw haw!

WWE Raw airs at 8PM Eastern on the USA Network, comrades. Until next time: socialism or death!

