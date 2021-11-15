WWE Raw Preview: WWE Gets Into Full Gear for Survivor Series

Survivor Series will take place this Sunday, begging the obvious question of all wrestling fans: "oh crap, there's another PPV in November?!" Yes, firing back after AEW's monumental Full Gear PPV last week, WWE will answer with one of its Big Four events. But while AEW's Full Gear was the culmination of some of the strongest long-term booking the American wrestling scene has seen in decades, WWE's Survivor Series will consist mostly of matches thrown together at the last minute and the usual cross-brand competition that has sucked most of the fun out of the once-beloved Thanksgiving tradition. It might sound crazy that a major WWE PPV is just days away and WWE has literally only booked four matches: the men's and women's traditional Survivor Series matches and champion vs. champion matches. WWE has one last chance to set things in order for the Red Brand's side on tonight's episode of WWE Raw.

Here's what WWE has lined up for Monday night:

While AEW spent two years developing Hangman Page's rise to the top, WWE went in the opposite direction for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan. Morgan has spent the last two years jobbing to pretty much everyone she's faced, but just last week won a five-woman match to become the number one contender. Lynch will "react" to Morgan becoming the number one contender on WWE Raw tonight… but shouldn't she be reacting to her actual match with Charlotte Flair coming up in a few days? Ah well, it will probably sort itself out.

Bobby Lashley also returned last week and ousted Dominik Mysterio from the men's Surivor Series team at the behest of Adam Pearce. WWE doesn't really have much of a plan, but they need to put something up on the WWE Raw preview for their website, so they just said that Lashley will "continue to show his dominance" and "there's no telling what carnage he plans to unleash next." If that doesn't make you want to subscribe to Peacock, we don't know what will.

Finally, in the case of Kevin Owens and Big E, WWE has a story with at least a couple weeks of build. Owens brutally assaulted Big E on Raw last week after Owens lost to Seth Rollins due to accidental interference from the WWE Champion. Hey, look, at least it's better than spilling a cup of coffee on him. This week, Big E will respond. But here's the problem: Big E isn't facing Kevin Owens at Survivor Series. He's facing Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Has WWE just given up on promoting Survivor Series?

All that and more will lull you to sleep tonight on the USA Network at 8/7 Central.

