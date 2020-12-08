WWE Raw Recap – Bray Wyatt Pulls the Ol' Switcheroo on Randy Orton

It's the end of an era. Tonight, the WWE Universe says goodbye to the Thunderdome inside the Amway Center, as Raw will be moving to the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field. Major difference there. I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, Powered by Testofen(TM), and I'm prepared tonight to throw away three hours of my life to watch WWE Monday Night Raw and tell you what happened. No need to thank me. It's a dirty job, but somebody has to do it.

WWE Raw Recap for December 7th, 2020 Part 3

Commentary informs us that Lana will face Nia Jax one-on-one next week on Raw. Backstage, Lana, hanging out with Asuka, doesn't react well to the news. She tells Asuka she believes they might be able to beat Jax and Baszler together, but Lana can never defeat Jax on her own. Asuka tells her to believe in herself. She convinces Lana she can do it then walks away. Lana turns around and bumps into Nia.

Charlie Caruso asks Sheamus about him "accidentally" kicking Drew McIntyre in the ring. Sheamus says he knows he and McIntyre are about to throw down over that as soon as McIntyre gets backstage. But he denies it was intentional on his part. McIntyre arrives, and they get all close and starey as Raw takes a commercial break.

Back from break, Sheamus and McIntyre are beating the crap out of each other backstage as a bunch of wrestlers cheer them on. WWE official Pat Buck shows up and tries to break up the fight. McIntyre and Sheamus both turn on Buck, kick his ass and put him through a table. Then they go off to get drunk together.

Bobby Lashley comes to the ring with MVP. "Riddle" approaches Jeff Hardy with his box of Bronuts. He pitches The Hardy Bros as a tag team with Hardy and doing Broetry in Motion as their finisher. "Riddle" is not the name of a person. It's the name of an elf. Just give the guy his first name back!

Hardy goes to the ring to fight Bobby Lashley. MVP gets involved, of course. And "Riddle" runs out to help, of course. And Raw takes a commercial break during the match after a move that has everyone laying on the mats outside the ring, of course. And Hardy makes a dramatic comeback after Lashley has him nearly beat, of course. And at the last minute, just when you might actually believe Hardy can win, he blows it, and Lashley makes him tap out with Hurt Lock, of course.

Bobby Lashley defeats Jeff Hardy via submission.

Lashley won't let go of Hardy after the match until "Riddle" gets involved, at which point Lashley just tosses him on to of "Riddle."

Randy Orton receives a knock on his door, but there's no one there when he opens it. He turns around, and then Ramblin' Rabbit sticks his head through the door and tells Orton he's up next. I love the fact that Orton just accepts that he's talking to a puppet. This gives me an idea for a clickbait article. Check back later this week.

No, I'm not gonna tell you what the idea is!

Speaking of clickbait articles, Raw takes a commercial break, and then we get more of WWE Superstars React to Death of Pat Patterson. Randy Orton comes to the ring. Bray Wyatt comes out, and they have a match. And Bray takes an ass-kicking. The lights start to go out as Orton is about to win. He hits the RKO on Wyatt. He pins him. The lights go out. They come back on. Orton is on top of The Fiend. He gets up and puts the mandible claw on Orton, and puts him to sleep.

No Contest?

That's it. Raw's over.

I really think they should have provided a ruling on that match. Did Orton lose because he passed out? Or was Wyatt disqualified because The Fiend is technically a different gimmick than Sweater Bray? This isn't something you can just gloss over, WWE.

Other than that, Raw was way too long and torturous to watch as usual, but they do have a few interesting things going on. God help me, I'm into the Lana underdog story. The McIntyre/Sheamus friendship is another good angle. Cedric Alexander's winning streak is interesting. So it wasn't all bad. Just mostly bad.

Tomorrow, Kenny Omega will be on Impact Wrestling with the AEW Championship, so that will redeem all of wrestling's sins from tonight.

