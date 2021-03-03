WWE Raw Takes Top Spot on Cable Once Again

Everything's coming up Chad! And by everything, The Chadster means WWE's ratings, which are, as far as The Chadster is concerned, everything. WWE Raw took the top three spots on the cable charts posted by Showbuzz Daily this week. As far as everything else, yeah, ok, that's not so great. The Chadster's wife won't come home from her mother's house in Pittsburg and won't even return The Chadster's phone calls, even though The Chadster is sure that she's probably texting with Gary all the time now. The Chadster had his beloved NXT recap taken away and given to Ryan Fassett, who has defiled the recap with his negative attitude and snarky commentary. The Chadster's Mazda Miata is in the shop after The Chadster accidentally backed into a wall listening to the radio in the garage after drinking one too many White Claw seltzers. And The Chadster is suffering from a stress-related hemorrhoid flare-up, so The Chadster doesn't even have his health. But even as long as WWE Raw is doing well in the ratings, and The Chadster gets to write about it, everything is right with the world.

WWE Raw Dominates the Cable Charts Like Bobby Lashley Dominated The Miz

But enough about The Chadster. This is about WWE Raw and their incredible ratings victory, taking the top two spots for the night. In first place, WWE Raw Hour 2 with a .60 in the 18-49 demographic and 1.918 million viewers. In second place, Raw Hour 1 with a .58 in 18-49 and 1.916 million viewers. In third place, Hour 3 with a .57 in 18-49 and 1.817 million viewers. That's an average of .58 and 1.884 million viewers. Booyah.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

