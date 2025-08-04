Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Tonight: SummerSlam Fallout Sure to Be 100% Positive for WWE

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix featuring Becky Lynch, new champs Charlotte & Alexa, and Sheamus vs Rusev in what could be wrestling history!

The Chadster is literally shaking with excitement right now! 😱 Tonight's episode of WWE Raw is going to be the most incredible wrestling show of all time, and The Chadster can say that with complete objectivity as an unbiased journalist! After the spectacular WWE SummerSlam this weekend, where Cody Rhodes won the belt from John Cena in what was clearly the greatest match in professional wrestling history, The Chadster is still buzzing! 🏆✨

When Rhodes and Cena showed each other that mutual respect after the match, The Chadster was so emotionally moved that The Chadster had to run to the garage and chug several Seagram's Escapes Spiked beverages! 🍹 Keighleyanne has forbidden The Chadster from drinking ever since Tony Khan started booking AEW shows specifically to upset The Chadster so badly that The Chadster was forced to throw dozens of cans at the television, so The Chadster had to hide the alcohol in the garage all weekend. It's so unfair! 😤 Tony Khan is literally trying to ruin The Chadster's marriage by forcing The Chadster to deceive Keighleyanne like that! Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster is sure nothing important happened in those last couple minutes The Chadster missed while sneaking drinks, anyway. 🤷‍♂️

But let's talk about tonight's WWE Raw! First up, Becky Lynch is appearing after her incredible Women's Intercontinental Title defense at SummerSlam! 🔥 The Man defeated Lyra Valkyria with help from Bayley, and now Valkyria can't challenge for the title as long as Lynch is champion – which is brilliant long-term storytelling that Tony Khan could never understand! This could potentially be the greatest championship celebration segment in the history of WWE Raw! The way WWE books their champions with such prestige and respect will never cease to amaze The Chadster. Meanwhile, Tony Khan just hot-shots title changes every week because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business!

Next, new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are coming to WWE Raw! 👑 These two incredible athletes defeated Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam in what was clearly the greatest tag team match The Chadster has ever seen! The chemistry between Flair and Bliss is off the charts, and their appearance on WWE Raw tonight could go down as the most important tag team championship celebration in wrestling history! 🎉 Tony Khan wishes he had tag teams with this kind of star power, but instead he just throws random people together with no story or logic!

And finally, Sheamus versus Rusev in their rubber match! 🥊 The Celtic Warrior and The Bulgarian Brute have been engaged in the kind of compelling, sports-entertainment storytelling that only WWE can deliver! After Rusev's heinous beatdown last week on WWE Raw, this third match between them could potentially be the greatest grudge match in Monday night television history! The way WWE has built this rivalry with careful pacing and logical progression is something Tony Khan could learn from if he wasn't so obsessed with The Chadster! 💪

This episode of WWE Raw could potentially be the most incredible wrestling show of all time! 🌟 Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that even comes close to comparing to what WWE delivers every single week on WWE Raw! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when people even try to compare AEW to the majesty of WWE Raw!

If you don't tune into WWE Raw tonight at 8E/5P on Netflix, you would literally be shirking your duty as a wrestling fan! 📺 Anyone who thinks AEW is more "fun" to watch than WWE Raw clearly doesn't understand what real wrestling is supposed to be! WWE Raw delivers the perfect blend of sports and entertainment, while AEW just focuses on things that don't matter to a wrestling show, like wrestling.

Don't miss WWE Raw tonight – it's going to be absolutely incredible! 🎊💯 The Chadster will be watching with a fresh case of Seagram's Escapes Spiked hidden in the garage, ready to celebrate the greatest wrestling show on television! Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, The Chadster needs to go make sure Keighleyanne isn't texting that guy Gary during WWE Rawtonight! 😤📱

