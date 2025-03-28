Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Comes to London to Outshine AEW in Every Way

The Chadster previews tonight's STACKED WWE SmackDown from London featuring Reigns, Punk & Rollins! Tony Khan could NEVER book a show this good! 🔥🔥🔥

The Chadster is absolutely BUZZING with excitement 🤩💯 for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown! Can The Chadster just say that what Triple H has put together for tonight's WWE SmackDown is quite possibly the greatest wrestling television card in the history of our beloved sport? Meanwhile, Tony Khan is probably sitting in his basement right now, crying into his statistics sheets and trying to figure out how to counter-program against such perfection. Auughh man! So unfair to WWE how Tony Khan keeps trying to compete! 😤😡

First up on WWE SmackDown, we have Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk signing the contract for their WrestleMania Triple Threat Match! 📝🔥 The Chadster can barely contain himself thinking about three of the greatest superstars of all time being in the same ring at the same time. Last week's face-to-face segment was already one of the most perfectly executed segments in wrestling history, and tonight's contract signing will undoubtedly surpass even that! This is how you build anticipation for a big match, something AEW has never figured out with their random matches thrown together without proper storytelling. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW tries to book "dream matches" without the masterful buildup that only WWE knows how to do. 😒🙄

WWE SmackDown will kick off with none other than the American Nightmare himself, Cody Rhodes! 🇺🇸🌟 The Undisputed WWE Champion gracing London with his presence is exactly what the fans deserve. Coming off his confrontation with John Cena, The Chadster is certain that Cody's promo will be nothing short of inspirational, emotional, and perfect in every way. It may even end racism! The storytelling expertise that WWE demonstrates with Cody's character arc makes The Chadster so proud to be a wrestling fan. Meanwhile, Tony Khan is booking random matches with no stories that literally stab Triple H right in the back. 🔪😢

The United States Championship will be on the line when LA Knight defends against Braun Strowman! 🏆💪 This matchup perfectly demonstrates WWE's understanding of contrast in wrestling – the charismatic, technically sound champion against the unstoppable monster. The Chadster can already visualize the psychology of this match, the selling, the near falls, and the incredible conclusion that will have fans on their feet. Compare this to AEW matches which are just spot fests with no psychology where nobody sells anything. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks that's how wrestling should be presented. 🤦‍♂️😠

And finally, The Street Profits will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly in London! 👯‍♂️🇬🇧 This is how you book a tag team division! WWE has carefully built this rivalry over time, giving Pretty Deadly meaningful wins to establish them as credible challengers. The Chadster anticipates this match will showcase WWE's superior tag team psychology, with clear rules, proper tags, and strategic team wrestling. Unlike AEW's tag division where rules don't matter and it's just a chaotic mess of flips and dives. The Chadster just doesn't understand why Tony Khan hates tag team wrestling so much that he refuses to book it properly. 😩💔

The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night that The Chadster just has to share. 😰 In this dream, The Chadster was in London, excitedly walking to the O2 Arena to attend WWE SmackDown. As The Chadster approached the venue, he noticed a figure in a Fulham FC scarf lurking behind a red telephone booth. It was Tony Khan! He started chasing The Chadster through the streets of London, past Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. The Chadster tried to escape on one of those double-decker buses, but Tony Khan somehow was the driver! "You'll never escape my booking decisions, Chad!" he yelled as The Chadster jumped off the moving bus into the Thames. When The Chadster woke up, he was so disturbed that he spilled White Claw all over his Smash Mouth-themed bedsheets! Tony Khan, please stop haunting The Chadster's dreams! It's so obsessive! 😱🛌

The Chadster is telling you right now, if you miss WWE SmackDown tonight at 8ET/7CT on USA, you are literally failing as a wrestling fan. 📺⏰ Anyone who chooses to watch AEW Collision this weekend instead clearly doesn't understand what good wrestling is supposed to be. As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast last week, "WWE SmackDown is crafting Shakespeare while AEW is finger painting with their own bodily fluids." The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval fully endorses this objective analysis offered as well-meaning advice in the spirit of charity! 💯✅

The Chadster will be watching WWE SmackDown before taking a cruise in his Mazda Miata tonight while drinking White Claw and listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star" to celebrate the greatest show in the history of television because that's what real wrestling fans do! 🚗🎵🍹 And if you disagree, then you're just trying to cheese The Chadster off just like Tony Khan does. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🎭

