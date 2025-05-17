Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Delivers Perfect Show While Tony Khan Ruins Sleep

The Chadster brings you the MOST OBJECTIVE review of WWE SmackDown! Beautiful storytelling that Tony Khan could NEVER produce! Plus, Tony Khan invaded The Chadster's dreams AGAIN! 😤

Hello wrestling fans! 👋 The Chadster is here to give you the most unbiased review of last night's WWE SmackDown that you'll ever read! 🔥 And let The Chadster tell you, it was an absolute masterpiece of sports entertainment that Tony Khan wishes he could produce! 😎

WWE SmackDown kicked off with Solo Sikoa and the new New Bloodline, Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo (whic is a way better name than Jeff Cobb). 🔥 Solo talked about how he's going to win Money in the Bank and reclaim what Roman lost. There was this amazing tension between Solo and Fatu that WWE is expertly building up! 👏 LA Knight interrupted and attacked Cobb before escaping through the crowd like a true superstar should! The storytelling here was absolutely perfect! 💯

This is exactly how you build compelling factions – something Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about with his random assemblage of ex-WWE talent in stables that make no sense! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Alexa Bliss returned to in-ring action in a triple threat qualifier against Chelsea Green and Michin. 💪 The match was absolutely spectacular with Bliss hitting Sister Abigail's DDT for the win! The psychology was perfect, the moves were crisp, and the storytelling was impeccable! 🙌

Meanwhile, over in AEW, Tony Khan probably has women wrestling in hardcore matches just to pop a rating without any storytelling whatsoever. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

Axiom and Nathan Frazer put on a clinic against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa! 🔥 This was tag team wrestling at its finest with incredible high-flying action and perfect timing, but only in the right spots and with plenty of resting in-between to allow the crowd to keep up. Axiom got the pin with an incredible maneuver! After the match, the Motor City Machine Guns came out to help Fraxiom against DIY's post-match attack! 👏

The Chadster can't help but notice how WWE's tag division is absolutely thriving with actual tag team wrestlers who know how to follow proper formulas and read from scripts correctly. Meanwhile in AEW, Tony Khan just throws random singles wrestlers together and calls them tag teams. 🙄

R-Truth had an emotional interview with Wade Barrett where he talked about how the heelish John Cena who put him through a table at the press conference after Backlash wasn't the real Cena. Truth announced he'll face Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event to try to bring the real Cena back! 😮 The emotional depth and layered storytelling here is something AEW could never accomplish! 💯

Aleister Black and Carmelo Hayes (with The Miz) had another incredible match that ended when Miz interfered for the DQ. 👊 The action was paced perfectly, and Black is already 1,000 times better than he was in AEW! After the match, Black took out The Miz but are a top-rope Nothing But Net! The storytelling here is genius! Who but Triple H could come up with having a hell intervene in a match and cause a DQ?! Tony Khan could never! 🔥

Drew McIntyre came out and accepted Damian Priest's challenge for a Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event! 😱 Drew promised that one man would leave on their own power while the other would leave on a stretcher! That's how you threaten an opponent! Take notes, Tony Khan! 💪

The triple threat between Solo Sikoa, Rey Fenix, and Jimmy Uso was absolutely incredible! 🔥 The action never stopped and the storytelling with Jimmy and Solo was perfect! Solo won after The Bloodline provided distractions, hitting the Samoan Spike on Fenix! This is how you portray a heel faction, Tony Khan, not by having them carry a title in a briefcase and team with the Young Bucks! 👏

LA Knight faced JC Mateo (again, The Chadster just loves this name) in an impromptu match that showcased WWE's perfect blend of power and charisma! 💪 Mateo won with the Tour of the Islands and looked incredibly strong! This is how you build new stars – something Tony Khan has no idea how to do because he just steals the stars WWE discarded! 🙄

Tiffany Stratton retained her Women's Championship against Nia Jax in an absolutely incredible main event! 👑 The match had everything – power moves, high flying, table spots, and interference from Naomi and Jade Cargill! Tiffany hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win after a chair got involved! The storytelling was perfect! 💯

This main event was exactly what women's wrestling should be – something AEW completely fails at. When Tony Khan books women's matches, he takes international stars like Mina Shirakawa who haven't properly paid their dues in the WWE Developmental System and puts them in world championship matches with properly-trained NXT stars that he stole from Triple H and pushed out of spite. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

WWE SmackDown was an absolute masterpiece this week! 🔥 The storytelling, wrestling quality, and production value were all perfect! This is what professional wrestling is supposed to be! Triple H clearly understands a thing or two about the wrestling business, unlike a certain someone running a rival wrestling promotion! 👏

The Chadster had to drink an entire 12-pack of White Claw seltzers just to process how amazing this show was! And speaking of things The Chadster needs to process… 😰

Last night, The Chadster had the most terrifying nightmare about Tony Khan. In The Chadster's dream, The Chadster was attending WWE SmackDown live, enjoying the Solo Sikoa segment, when suddenly The Chadster felt cold fingers on The Chadster's shoulder. The Chadster turned around to see Tony Khan sitting right behind The Chadster with a notepad, furiously taking notes on everything happening in the ring!

"What are you doing here, Tony Khan?!" The Chadster screamed, but nobody in the arena seemed to notice.

Tony Khan just smiled and whispered, "I'm learning how to book wrestling properly from WWE, Chad. Soon AEW will have its own Bloodline-style faction with ex-WWE talent that will cheese you off even more."

The Chadster tried to run away, but the arena transformed into a giant maze of steel cages like the one Drew McIntyre mentioned. Tony Khan chased The Chadster through the maze, wielding a Money in the Bank briefcase that kept growing larger and larger. Every time The Chadster thought The Chadster had escaped, Tony would appear from another direction!

Finally, Tony Khan cornered The Chadster and opened the briefcase, which was filled with AEW action figures. "I'm cashing in on your viewership, Chad," Tony said as he dumped the figures all over The Chadster.

The Chadster woke up screaming, and Keighleyanne just sighed and continued texting that guy Gary instead of comforting The Chadster. Tony Khan literally ruined The Chadster's marriage AND The Chadster's sleep! 😭

Anyway, WWE SmackDown delivered everything a wrestling fan could want, which is why Tony Khan is so obsessed with trying to compete with it! But he'll never succeed because Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙌

The Chadster will be driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata to buy more White Claws to celebrate this amazing episode! All Star by Smash Mouth will be blasting the whole way because "I ain't the sharpest tool in the shed" reminds The Chadster of Tony Khan's booking decisions! 🎵

Until next time, this is The Chadster giving you the most objective wrestling journalism on the internet! 💯

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!