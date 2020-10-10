WWE Smackdown Loses Friday Ratings Battle Despite Draft, Title Matches

The ratings are in for Friday Night Smackdown, and boy; they aren't good. I know. It's tough to say. The Chadster doesn't like to say anything negative about WWE. But I'm left with no choice, as Smackdown dropped in viewership and came in fourth place in the ratings. Fourth place! Ugh. Let's just get to the numbers.

WWE Smackdown Loses to NBA Finals

The NBA finals cleaned up in the ratings this week, with the game 5.3 and 6.1 million viewers for each of its two hours. Even the NBA Countdown show and the Jimmy Kimmel special lead-in beat Smackdown in the ratings. So embarrassing!

Smackdown drew an average of 2.087 million viewers for the night. The first hour drew 2.156 million, and the second hour dropped down to 2.017 million. In the 18-49 demographic, both hours of WWE Smack. That's based off Smackdown drawing 2.156 million viewers for hour 1 and 2.017 million viewers for hour 2. Overall, that's not bad, especially with the competition, but I'm just so mad that so many people would rather watch stupid basketball than the WWE draft, an event that alters the landscape of both Raw and Smackdown!

