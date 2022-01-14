WWE SmackDown Preview 1/14/22: Roman Reigns Will Confront Seth Rollins

Hey gang! While Universal Champion Roman Reigns got to avoid putting his title on the line against eventual WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 thanks to his contracting COVID-19, he will still be forced to defend the title at the upcoming Royal Rumble and on SmackDown last week, he, along with the audience, waited to find out who his opponent would be. It wasn't until the final moments of the show that the question was answered live: Seth Rollins. How did Rollins, a Raw star, get picked to face SmackDown's Reigns for the Universal Title at the Royal Rumble, and what is Reigns' response to it? Apparently, we'll find out the answer to those questions tonight.

In a preview for tonight's live SmackDown on Fox, WWE.com says that former SHIELD partners Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will come face-to-face ahead of their Universal Championship Match at the Royal Rumble in two weeks:

WWE Official Adam Pearce has hand-picked Seth "Freakin'" Rollins to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Tonight, the longtime brothers-in-arms and two of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history will come face-to-face. Find out what happens at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

On top of that, tonight we will see the return of WWE Hall of Famer Lita, as she will make her first SmackDown appearance in nearly 20 years. Plus Sami Zayn promises to "out-Jackass" his recent rival and Royal Rumble entrant Johnny Knoxville in his own stunt show, while Aliyah will make her SmackDown singles match debut against veteran Natalya.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox.