WWE SmackDown Preview 7/15: A SummerSlam Special Ref Is Revealed

WWE is on the road to SummerSlam at the end of the month and with only two weeks until one of their biggest shows of the year, they're trying to get everything in order on SmackDown tonight to make that show as big as possible. Does that mean Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear? Well, no. Does that mean his SummerSlam opponent in a Last Man Standing match, Brock Lesnar, will appear? Umm, also no. But they've got something planned for tonight to get you excited for SummerSlam, right? (Checks notes)… Hmm, yet another show built around the Tag Team titles, huh? Oh well…

The Street Profits are set to challenge The Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam, but tonight we'll get a preview of that when Angelo Dawkins takes on Jimmy Uso in singles action. We're also apparently going to find out tonight who the special referee will be for the title match. Here's what WWE.com has to say about everything.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos scored a controversial victory over The Street Profits at WWE Money in the Bank when the official failed to see Montez Ford's shoulder up off the canvas before the three-count. As the tandems prepare for a highly anticipated title rematch at SummerSlam, Angelo Dawkins will go one-on-one with Jimmy Uso in a battle for momentum on the blue brand. In addition, the Special Guest Referee will be revealed for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship rematch at The Biggest Event of the Summer! Don't miss all the action on SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

In addition to that match tonight, we'll see SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan face Natalya, while Madcap Moss will battle Money In The Bank winner Theory.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.