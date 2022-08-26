WWE SmackDown Preview 8/26: A Women's Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match

It would appear that the NXT slot for the teams competing in the ongoing tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions is cursed. The original team announced of NXT 2.0 stars Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark never saw a match as a result of Stark being injured and Lyons reportedly not being vaccinated (their match was at an event in Canada). They were replaced by the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, Toxic Attraction, who won their match to move on in the tournament. But the team's Gigi Dolin was injured in the match, thus eliminating them and again leaving an open slot. This brings us to tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where a Fatal 4-Way Match consisting of previously eliminated teams will determine who will fill that empty slot to move on in the tournament.

It'll be a second shot for four teams tonight on WWE SmackDown when they'll battle it out in a Fatal 4-Way Match to continue on in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

"Following the heart-breaking news that Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction has been ruled unable to compete due to her injuries, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament will receive major a shake-up. Four tag teams that competed in previous matches in the tournament but had lost will now square off in a Second Chance Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match. The winner of that contest will then go on to face Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah in the semifinals the same evening. Dana Brooke & Tamina, Shotzi & XiaLi, NikkiA.S.H. & Doudrop, and Natalya & SonyaDeville will each look to gain that second chance and prove why they deserve to be the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions! Which tandem will make their high-stakes second chance count? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX."

Along with that, tonight we'll also see Ricochet take on Happy Corbin in singles action, along with the escalation of the war between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Number One Contender Drew McIntyre ahead of their big title match at WWE Clash At The Castle next week.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.