WWE SmackDown Preview: Another Friday Night On FOX with John Cena

Our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where John Cena is set to appear - and he's calling out Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Thanks to Hollywood being on strike, WWE fans have recently gotten to spend time with some of their old favorites who had ditched them for a career in the movies. During last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed up unannounced and officially became the second-biggest star of the Attitude Era to beat the hell out of Austin Theory. Also appearing last week was The Rock's fellow WWE-turned-Hollywood star, John Cena, who appeared as a guest of Grayson Waller before Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa got involved. Now tonight, the Doctor of Thuganomics will again be in the house on SmackDown and will probably be looking for a bit of revenge too.

John Cena looks to have some unfinished business with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, so what will happen tonight on SmackDown? Let's see what WWE.com says.

After an eventful Friday Night SmackDown last week on FOX, The Greatest of All Time returns to the blue brand to address the WWE Universe. Last week saw John Cena come face-to-face with his foe turned friend, The Rock. He also made an explosive appearance on "The Grayson Waller Effect," where he stood side by side with another of his iconic rivals, AJ Styles. What will happen when Cena grabs a microphone and hits the ring? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky defend her title against fellow Japanese superstar Asuka, while Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio of the LWO will team up to take on The Street Profits in tag team action.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown live tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX.

