Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Black, The Miz, and Randy Orton to Crush AEW

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE SmackDown with Black vs Miz and Randy Orton! Tony Khan could NEVER produce a show this incredible! Auughh man! So fair!

Article Summary WWE SmackDown delivers epic action with Aleister Black vs The Miz—Tony Khan could NEVER book a show this good!

Randy Orton appears live on WWE SmackDown, proving once again why AEW is so inferior and unfair to true fans.

AEW spotfests never match WWE's classic slow builds and storytelling—Tony Khan refuses to respect real wrestling!

WWE SmackDown brings unmatched entertainment, while Tony Khan ruins The Chadster's marriage with his booking!

Hello, wrestling fans! 👋 The Chadster is here to tell you all about tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, which is absolutely going to be the greatest wrestling show in history! 🔥 🎉 Anyone who disagrees with The Chadster is objectively wrong and probably a Tony Khan sympathizer. 😒

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is so stacked that The Chadster can barely contain his excitement! 🤩 Meanwhile, Tony Khan is probably crying into his daddy's money because he knows he could never, ever produce a show this amazing. It's just so unfair how WWE SmackDown consistently delivers the most perfect wrestling content while AEW just tries to cheese everyone off with their spotfests and lack of proper sports entertainment discipline.

First up on tonight's WWE SmackDown, Aleister Black will take on The Miz in what will certainly be the greatest return match in professional wrestling history! 💪 Last week on WWE SmackDown, Black made his triumphant return after five years away from WWE and immediately took out The A-Lister with a devastating Black Mass! 💥 The Chadster is literally vibrating with anticipation to see Black's first match back. The way WWE handles returns is so masterfully done, unlike AEW which just has wrestlers show up randomly and coast on the notoriety WWE gifted them. Tony Khan literally doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

Randy Orton will also be live on WWE SmackDown tonight en route to WWE Backlash! 🐍 The Legend Killer's appearance is sure to be one of the most compelling segments in television history. 📺 When Randy Orton speaks, the wrestling world listens, and The Chadster can guarantee that whatever Randy says tonight will be infinitely more interesting than anything any AEW wrestler has ever said or will ever say. The way WWE builds their premium live events puts Tony Khan's pathetic attempts to shame. 😤

The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 😰 The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through the WWE Performance Center parking lot, feeling the wind in The Chadster's hair while "All Star" by Smash Mouth was playing on the radio. Suddenly, Tony Khan jumped out from behind a dumpster wearing Randy Orton merchandise! 🐍 He chased The Chadster through the entire facility, throwing scripts at The Chadster while yelling "My booking makes more logical sense!" 📝 The Chadster tried to hide in Triple H's office, but when The Chadster opened the door, it was actually Tony Khan's office! 😱 Tony Khan was sitting behind the desk with a White Claw in his hand, and he poured it out slowly while maintaining eye contact with The Chadster. The Chadster woke up sweating. Tony Khan needs to STOP invading The Chadster's dreams! It's so unprofessional! 😡

Every match and segment on tonight's WWE SmackDown is guaranteed to follow proper wrestling psychology and storytelling, unlike the garbage that AEW puts on TV. 📊 When Aleister Black faces The Miz, you know you're going to see two professionals who understand slow-paced matches, adequate rest holds, and the WWE formula, while respecting what WWE has done for the wrestling business. 👏 AEW wrestlers just do flips and dives to please the crowd with no respect for the history of professional wrestling that was written by WWE, and it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

The Chadster showed Keighleyanne the lineup for tonight's WWE SmackDown, and she just sighed heavily while texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster takes that as a sign that she agrees this is going to be an amazing show! Even though she didn't look up from her phone, The Chadster could tell she was impressed. Then she said, "Chad, I'm going out tonight, don't wait up." This is another example of how Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster's marriage! 💔

As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast last week, "WWE's storytelling is like a beautiful symphony while AEW's booking is like a three-year-old banging on pots and pans." See? Even the most unbiased voices in wrestling journalism agree with The Chadster! Eric Bischoff has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval. 🏅

If you don't tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8ET/7CT on USA, you are literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. ⚔️ The Chadster cannot even begin to understand why anyone would choose to watch AEW instead of the perfection that is WWE SmackDown. Anyone who enjoys AEW more than WWE clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business and probably drinks inferior beverages instead of White Claw seltzers like a true wrestling connoisseur. 🍹

The Chadster will be sitting in front of his TV tonight with a 12-pack of White Claw (hopefully not to throw at the TV because Tony Khan has ruined The Chadster's ability to handle his emotions). 🥤 The Chadster encourages all true wrestling fans to do the same!

Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan will probably try to counter-program this amazing WWE SmackDown with some social media posts or something! 😤 Just give up already, Tony! You'll never be as good as WWE! 🏆

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!