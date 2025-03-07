Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes Addresses John Cena Heel Turn

The Chadster CANNOT WAIT for Cody Rhodes to address John Cena's EPIC heel turn on WWE SmackDown tonight! Plus TWO title matches. Tony Khan could NEVER! 🔥🏆

The Chadster is absolutely BUZZING with excitement 🤩 for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, which is shaping up to be possibly the greatest professional wrestling show in the history of television! 📺 The lineup that Triple H has put together for this evening's WWE SmackDown is just so incredible that The Chadster can barely contain himself! 🎉

First and foremost, Cody Rhodes will be addressing John Cena's shocking betrayal at WWE Elimination Chamber, where Cena aligned with The Rock to unleash a brutal attack on The American Nightmare. 😱 This storyline development is being called "The Greatest Story Ever Told" by wrestling experts, completely replacing that old Max von Sydow movie in the cultural lexicon! 🏆 The way WWE SmackDown has crafted this multi-layered narrative with such nuance and sophistication is exactly why WWE is light years ahead of the competition. 💯

The way John Cena has executed this heel turn is just masterful storytelling that Tony Khan couldn't dream of producing if he had a thousand years to try. 🤔 Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night. 😰 The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata down a country road, singing along to "All Star" by Smash Mouth, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the middle of the road wearing a referee shirt. 🚗 The Chadster swerved to avoid him, but Tony Khan teleported to every turn The Chadster made! When The Chadster finally stopped the car, Tony Khan slid across the hood like in Dukes of Hazzard and whispered, "Your championship reign ends tonight, Chadster." Then he poured a White Claw on The Chadster's head and said he was doing it "for the sickos!" 😭 Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams! This is getting ridiculous! 😤

Anyway, back to the incredible WWE SmackDown card for tonight! 🤩 Chelsea Green will be defending her Women's United States Championship against Michin in what promises to be an absolutely epic Street Fight! 💥 The way these two magnificent WWE Superstars have built this rivalry is just perfection, and The Chadster guarantees this will be the greatest street fight in the history of professional wrestling. 👊 The emotional investment, the technical prowess, the storytelling… it's just so obvious that WWE SmackDown understands what women's wrestling should be, while Tony Khan just throws random women in matches with no story. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will also feature LA Knight challenging Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship! 🏆 The history between these two competitors is rich with drama and intensity that only WWE knows how to create. 🔥 Knight's journey to reclaim the title has been a masterclass in character development and perseverance, proving once again that WWE SmackDown is where true wrestling stories are told. When Knight defeated Santos Escobar, Jacob Fatu, and Carmelo Hayes to earn this opportunity, The Chadster literally cried tears of joy at the sheer perfection of the storytelling. 😢

The Chadster showed Keighleyanne the Triple Threat Match that made LA Knight the number one contender, and even though she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary, The Chadster knows she was deeply moved by the sublime in-ring psychology. 📱 The Chadster said, "See, Keighleyanne? This is what real wrestling looks like!" She just mumbled "whatever" which The Chadster knows means she totally agrees that Tony Khan has ruined our marriage with his obsession with The Chadster. 💔

As Eric Bischoff so eloquently said on his podcast last week, "WWE's storytelling is like a fine wine aging in an oak barrel, while AEW's storytelling is like a toddler finger-painting with its own feces." 🍷 That's the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval right there, folks! 💯

Honestly, if you're a wrestling fan and you don't tune into WWE SmackDown tonight at 8ET/7CT on USA, you're literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 🔪 Anyone who thinks watching AEW Rampage instead is more fun probably also thinks that lima beans taste better than ice cream and that walking barefoot on LEGO pieces is relaxing. You just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄

The Chadster will be watching WWE SmackDown tonight with a cold White Claw in hand (unless Tony Khan does something to cheese The Chadster off, in which case it might end up on The Chadster's living room floor). 🍹 The Chadster encourages all objective wrestling fans to do the same, because this is shaping up to be the most incredible wrestling show of all time. Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that compares to this, and that's the bottom line because The Chadster said so! 💯

