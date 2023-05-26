WWE SmackDown Preview: "The KO Show" Books Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa appearing on The KO Show before WWE Night of Champions.

Tomorrow afternoon the WWE heads to Saudi Arabia (and hopefully are allowed to leave without being held at gunpoint) for the Night Of Champions Premium Live Event, which will stream live on Peacock. But before all of that, we have an episode of WWE SmackDown to get through on FOX tonight, and while a big main event match would have been a nice teaser for tomorrow's show (especially seeing as this was taped last week), we can't expect something as ridiculous as Roman Reigns wrestling every night. Only bums like Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and John Cena did that as Champion, and we all know Reigns is so much better than all of those guys, right?

Tonight's teaser for the Night Of Champions main event will see the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn hosting their challengers for the titles Solo Sikoa and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's SmackDown face-off.

Next week, "The KO Show" will up the ante in intensity as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa join the show. The animosity between Reigns, Sikoa, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn has been boiling for almost half a year, as the two sides will compete for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WWE Night of Champions. With plenty of history between the four, the tension will be dialed up to an 11 when Reigns and Sikoa appear on "The KO Show" for the first time. You do not want to miss what will surely be an electric event, next Friday at 8/ 7C on FOX!

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we will see Austin Theory defend the US Championship against Sheamus, Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi facing Damage CTRL, and AJ Styles taking on Karrion Kross.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.

