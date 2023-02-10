WWE SmackDown Preview: Will Jey Uso Return To Defend Tag Titles? In our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, The Usos are set to defend the Tag Team Titles against Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

At the conclusion of WWE's recent Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Sami Zayn thrilled the WWE Universe by attacking Roman Reigns with a steel chair and turning on The Bloodline. This, of course, resulted in Zayn getting a massive beating at the hands of his former teammates, save for one member, Jey Uso, who wanted no part of it and walked away from his family. If that all weren't drama enough for you, as one half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions with his brother Jimmy Uso, Jey is supposed to be defending those titles tonight on SmackDown against the team of Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Will he show up or is he truly done with The Bloodline and willing to turn his back on the gold with them?

The Bloodline is clearly in disarray right now, and despite Roman Reigns' and his cousins' best efforts, Jey Uso is still M.I.A. Will that change tonight on SmackDown? Let's see what WWE.com has to say officially about tonight's show…

"Following their victory over Imperium in the SmackDown Tag Team Title Contenders Tournament Final, Braun Strowman and Ricochet will challenge Jimmy and Jey Uso for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Amid the turmoil within The Bloodline, specifically Jey Uso walking out on Roman Reigns and company during the faction's attack on Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble and his going M.I.A. on the Feb. 3 edition of the blue brand, will the titleholders be 100 percent against the combination of power and high-flying explosiveness?

Don't miss this hard-fought tag team showdown and all the action of SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Additionally, tonight on SmackDown, we will see Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar battle in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine who will next challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.