WWE SmackDown Ratings, Viewership Increase with ThunderDome Debut

The ThunderDome delivered on its promise to increase interest in WWE SmackDown last night, as the show came out on top amongst all network TV ratings. In addition to an increase in the 18-49 ratings demographic, viewership also increased for last night's episode of SmackDown by more than 160,000 viewers. ThunderDome, it seems, is a success!

SmackDown Ratings and Viewership Increase

Last night, SmackDown drew an average of 2.168 million viewers, with the first hour watched by 2.189 million people and the second hour watched by 2.146 million, according to the chart from Showbuzz Daily. That's up from last week's 2.002 million viewers in the overnight ratings. SmackDown also won big in the 18-49 demo, scoring a .6 for both hours, up from last week's .5 for both hours. Additionally, SmackDown won in adults 18-34, adults 25-54, and men 18-49. Last night was the best the show has done since June.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

After months of questions about why WWE's ratings kept going down, we finally have a definitive answer. What was missing was a thousand fans participating in the show via Zoom call. It's too bad it took this long to figure that out, but at least it's done now. I can't tell you how great it was to see these numbers this morning. Since the pandemic started, I've had pretty much every weekend ruined by seeing declining SmackDown ratings on Saturday mornings. But finally, The Chadster can enjoy his weekend because WWE is back, baby! As soon as I saw these ratings, I grabbed Keighleyanne and hoped in the Miata, and we took a celebratory drive around town, shouting at everyone we pass about how SmackDown won in the ratings last night. Keighleyanne obviously wanted to be humble about it because she was covering her face the whole time, but I know she was happy too. Congratulations, WWE! And congratulations to me too.