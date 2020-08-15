WWE SmackDown Number One in the Ratings Again

WWE SmackDown scored another network ratings victory on Friday, defeating competition including Shark Tank, 20/20, Greatest #AtHome Videos, Magnum P.I., Dateline, The Wall, Blue Bloods, Masters of Illusion, and Being Reuben to take the top spot in the crucial 18-49 demographic. The show also saw an increase in overall viewership, despite being defeated in that less crucial metric by every show on every network except The CW. The Chadster has got two words for ya, CW: suck it!

SmackDown Rating Stead, Viewership Up

SmackDown once again averaged .5 in the 18-49 demographic off of two hours of .5, according to ShowBuzz Daily's overnight report. That's the same as the rating has been for the last few weeks. In the 18-34 demographic, SmackDown won the night as well with a .3. SmackDown also tied for first place in the 18-34 demo with one hour of Dateline and Greatest #AtHome Videos. In overall viewership, SmackDown averaged 1.979 million viewers off hours of 1.932 million viewers 2.025 million viewers. Viewership grew once again for the second hour, as happens every time Baron Corbin appears during the first hour, causing viewers to call up their friends and tell them to tune in and see the Ratings King of Friday Nights.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

It was a rough night for The Chadster on Wednesday when NXT lost so badly to AEW Dynamite. As you all know, I ended up smashing all of my AEW Unrivaled action figures and making Keighleyanne really mad at me because I made her take a trip with me all the way to Pittsburgh to find the damn dolls. That was pretty rough, and I can admit that both of us were at fault there. But when I saw the SmackDown ratings this morning, it put me in a much better mood. Now if I can just get AEW to send me some replacements for those action figures to make up for getting me so mad I smashed them, all will be right in the world.