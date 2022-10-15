WWE SmackDown Recap 10/14: So Who Is The Real Bray Wyatt?

There is no more talked about wrestler in the world right now than Bray Wyatt. After a brilliantly engaging and interactive teaser campaign that captured fans' imaginations and a return at Extreme Rules last week that checked every mark of what fans wanted, Wyatt is currently the focus of everyone's collective attention as we all wait to see what this new iteration of him will be and who he'll be bringing with him on his haunted journey this time. We were promised on Raw that Wyatt would appear live on this week's WWE SmackDown on FOX to let us all in on his intentions. Did that happen, or did Wyatt spin us in an entirely new direction? Let's take a look.

We had to wait until the very end of last night's WWE SmackDown, but Bray Wyatt did indeed return live and hit the ring with a mic. He then shocked everyone by cutting a sincere and emotional promo as himself, tearfully explaining his internal downfall over the past year and all of his personal losses. He concluded by thanking the fans and crediting them with elevating his career, saving his life, and empowering him to be himself.

But of course, Bray Wyatt is a master manipulator, and he was playing everyone here. As it seemed like we were about to get a more human and heartfelt Bray Wyatt going forward, the lights went out, and the creepy masked version of Wyatt we saw at Extreme Rules appeared on the Titan Tron with an ominous warning as WWE SmackDown ended.

Here are some match results from last night's WWE SmackDown:

LA Knight def. månsôör

The former Max Dupri made his glorious return as LA Knight and laid a pretty decent ass-kicking on his former protege månsôör before cutting a killer promo, both insulting the crowd and putting the entire roster on notice. He's a cocky heel for now, but trust me, it won't be long before the crowds change that, just like they did in NXT when he became the most popular star there. YEAH!!!

Sami Zayn def. Kofi Kingston

Braun Strowman def. James Maverick and Brian Thomas

Damage CTRL def. Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi & Roxanne Perez

A terrific main roster debut for Roxanne Perez here. I would expect we'll see her here on a permanent basis pretty soon.

Legado del Fantasma def. Hit Row

Before we get into the main event of last night's WWE SmackDown, let's do a little setup first. The show opened with Drew McIntyre showing a really savage side by smashing into Karrion Kross' car with a pickup truck and then beating the hell out of his already injured enemy as officials pulled him off. This left Kross unable to compete in last night's Fatal 4-Way match to determine the new Number One Contender for the Intercontinental title.

At the same time, Raw star Rey Mysterio showed up backstage to speak with Triple H, to whom he emotionally explained his horrible situation with his son Dominik turning on him and trying to fight him. Rey said he couldn't do it and, as a result, needs to quit WWE. Triple H convinces him there's another way around this situation.

And that other way is to move Rey to WWE SmackDown, and there just so happened to be an open spot in the Fatal 4-Way match now, and wouldn't you know…

Rey Mysterio def. Sheamus, Ricochet & Solo Sikoa in a Fatal 4-Way Match to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship

And in some non-match action on last night's WWE SmackDown:

Sami Zayn receives a call from Roman Reigns

Jey Uso is upset no one saw him help Sami Zayn

Roxanne Perez picks Raquel Rodriguez to face Cora Jade

Liv Morgan puts Sonya Deville through a table

And that's that for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. I thought it was pretty decent overall. I liked the story progression with a lot of the characters, and the new twists in the Bray Wyatt situation are genuinely intriguing.

Till next time friends.