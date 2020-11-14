WWE Smackdown Recap – Rey Mysterio Approves of Murphy and Aalyah

On WWE Smackdown this week, Chelsea Green makes a less than spectacular debut, Rey Mysterio gives his blessing for the thirty-two-year-old Murphy date his nineteen-year-old daughter, and Drew McIntyre sends a message!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Smackdown Edition. And a fine Smackdown edition it is, happening just hours after WWE coldheartedly fired Zelina Vega on Twitter after she refused to hand over her Twitch account and tweeted in support of a wrestlers' union. But that's the dissonance of a company like WWE, much like a company like Marvel Comics. You have to reconcile the blatantly evil actions of the company today with those fuzzy feelings of nostalgia for the entertainment they produced that's a part of your childhood.

Bummer, right? Ah, well, let's recap some wrasslin'!

WWE Smackdown Recap for November 13th, 2020 Part 2

Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio are in the ring for a No Holds Barred match. Rollins' disciple, Murphy, is at ringside. So is Rey's entire family. Commentary is billing this match as the final chapter of this long-running feud. Still, I believe it's a vehicle for the nineteen-year-old Aalyah Mysterio to turn on her family and side with her boyfriend, Murphy. We'll find out who's right momentarily.

They have a match. It's No Holds Barred, but it takes place mostly in the ring with no weapons. That is until it doesn't. Rollins ends up murdering Mysterio with the steel stairs at ringside. He sets up Rey's head on the stairs and goes for a stomp, but Mysterio escapes in the nick of time and then hits his sliding splash from the ring onto Rollins on the stairs.

That's good enough for a commercial break. After the break, there's some over a table in the ring that ends with Rollins powerbombing Rey through it off the bottom rope. Then Rollins grabs a chair and takes off the rubber stopper from one of its legs. "Rollins looking to take the protective stopper off the base of the chair." Really? This is what it's come down to, Cole?

Rollins tries to gouge out Mysterio's eyeball, so Dominik Mysterio pulls him out of the ring. Murphy gets involved. Murphy then holds Rey for Rollins to hit him with the chair, but when Rollins turns his back, Mysterio hits him with a knee. Then things fall apart. Rollins hangs on the ropes in 619 position while pleading with Murphy, which is a nice setup. But Rey slips when going for the 619 and flies out of the ring. He has to get back in, dropkick Rollins back into position, and then hit it again. An Eddie Guererro memorial frogsplash later, and Mysterio gets the win.

Rey Mysterio defeats Seth Rollins.

The Mysterios celebrate in the ring while Murphy looks on from outside. Aalyah tries to go to him, but Rey stops her. Rey approaches Murphy instead. He tells Murphy to get in the ring and face him like a man. He gives the thirty-two-year-old Murphy his approval to date the nineteen-year-old Aalyah. Dominik also shakes Murphy's hand. Angie hugs Murphy. WWE pipes in cheers. It's a sweet moment, that is if you can ignore the creepy age difference.

Natalya complains to Adam Pearce that she's not on the Smackdown women's Survivor Series team. She doesn't want to fight in a match. She just wants to be on the tam. But Pearce tells her she has to compete in a triple threat next. Smackdown takes a commercial break as Chelsea Green appears out of nowhere in Pearce's office.

After the break, Rollins yells at Adam Pearce about Murphy. Rollins demands a match against him.

Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Tamina Snuka are in the ring. But before the match can start, Chelsea Green comes out, and this triple threat becomes a fatal four-way. They fight, and Liv Morgan pins Tamina. Great debut, Chelsea.

Liv Morgan defeats Natalya, Tamina Snuka, and Chelsea Green to qualify for Survivor Series.

Kayla Braxton talks to Drew McIntyre backstage. McIntyre says he's gonna use Jey Uso to send a message to Randy Orton. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Big E hangs out with the Street Profits backstage. To apologize for trying to get him to share secrets with them about the New Day, they made him some food. All the food is arranged in the shape of the letter L because the Street Profits say they're gonna serve The New Day an L at Survivor Series. Big E says STreet Profits are New Day Lite, and at Survivor Series, the best tag team in the world will be clear. They all laugh, but the Profits don't look amused after Big E leaves.

Okay, time to wrap this thing up. Drew McIntyre heads to the ring. Jey Uso comes out next. This match is unsanctioned. And it will happen… after some more commercials.

They have a good match. Uso has been on another level since starting this storyline, and McIntyre can put on a great match with the right opponents. When McIntyre has Uso on the ropes, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman come out. They distract McIntyre, allowing Uso to get the upper hand. Uso is about to beat McIntyre, but Roman stops him. he tells him he doesn't care if Uso wins. He wants Uso to make McIntyre "understand." Uso fails in that task because McIntyre hits him with a Claymore to get the win.

Drew McIntyre defeats Jey Uso.

McIntyre gets in Roman's face after the match. He asks Roman if Roman understands. Roman tells him to get a belt, and then they can talk on Sunday. Smackdown goes off the air on that note as a computer-generated crowd goes wild.

Smackdown was pretty good tonight. It went by quickly, it had some good matches, and it did a decent-enough job of selling next week's Raw and the upcoming Survivor Series PPV. I have to admit, though, it's a little sour watching this show after WWE just did Zelina Vega so dirty.

I'll be back tomorrow night to cover Impact's Turning Point special live, so if you aren't burned out on wrestling yet this week, I'll try to push you over the edge tomorrow. See you then!

