WWE Smackdown Recap – Would You Take Career Advice from Shorty G?

On WWE Smackdown this week, Jey Uso oversteps his bounds, Sami Zayn comes through in a crisis, and Otis finds a life coach. Read all about it here!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Smackdown Edition. And a fine Smackdown edition it is, happening just hours after WWE coldheartedly fired Zelina Vega on Twitter after she refused to hand over her Twitch account and tweeted in support of a wrestlers' union. But that's the dissonance of a company like WWE, much like a company like Marvel Comics. You have to reconcile the blatantly evil actions of the company today with those fuzzy feelings of nostalgia for the entertainment they produced that's a part of your childhood.

Bummer, right? Ah, well, let's recap some wrasslin'!

WWE Smackdown Recap for November 13th, 2020 Part 1

Roman Reigns heads to the ring to kick off Smackdown, Paul Heyman at his side. Roman says that at Survivor Series, Jey Uso is gonna lead Smackdown to victory in the men's Survivor Series match while Roman will defeat Randy Orton. But Drew McIntyre's music plays, and he comes out.

McIntyre says Roman isn't gonna face Randy Orton because Drew is gonna beat him on Monday and win the title. So Roman will face Drew instead. Drew brings up eliminating Roman from the Royal Rumble back in January. Then he brings up making Brock Lesnar "his bitch," and Roman taking time off from WWE to quarantine.

Only in WWE could doing the right thing for your family during a global pandemic be considered a heel move.

Drew says he's the man now, not Roman, and he'll prove it at Survivor Series. Roman says he's always liked and respected Drew, but Drew was only relevant while Roman was gone. Now Roman is back. And since then, nobody even knows who he is. "I don't watch Raw. It's all good. Nobody does." Wow, Roman Reigns face turn!

Drew reiterates that he's gonna beat Orton and face Roman at Survivor Series, and then he'll show Roman who the secondary champion around here is.

Jey Uso comes out and gets in McIntyre's face. Roman doesn't seem pleased with this turn of events. Uso challenges McIntyre to a match tonight. McIntyre shoves Uso down. Reigns gets in his face for a minute and then walks away. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

After the break, Roman Reigns screams at his cousin backstage. Roman says he makes the matches, not Uso.

Sami Zayn is in the ring. He says he just learned he has to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews an hour ago. Honestly, that sounds like more notice than wrestlers usually get when Vince McMahon tears up the script and rewrites everything right before the show every week.

Zayn starts bragging about all his accomplishments when Apollo Crews interrupts. He has new music, not as catchy as his older music. They have a match and let me tell you, Apollo Crews better not win this match when we've already seen Crews feud with Hurt Business for what felt like nine months or so on Raw earlier this year. What was the point of moving Crews to Smackdown just to have him return to that same damn feud?!

Thankfully, Sami wins by trapping Crews outside the ring and getting the countout.

Sami Zayn defeats Apollo Crews to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Drew McIntyre talks to Adam Pearce backstage. Pearce agrees to make that match against Jey Uso as long as McIntyre agrees to co-star in his next pornhub stepdad video. Kayla Braxton talks to the Mysterio family. Rey Mysterio complains about Seth Rollins attacking his family and trying to tear them apart by having his disciple, Murphy, make out with the nineteen-year-old Aalyah Mysterio. Mysterio says Rollins isn't a messiah. He's the devil. And tonight, their six-year-old feud will finally end. We'll see. More likely, the nineteen-year-old Aalyah Mysterio sides with Rollins and screws over her family because this is still wrestling, right? We've all seen wrestling before, no?

Sasha Banks comes out as commentary shills for The Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series. Smackdown takes a commercial break. After the break, we see a video of Carmella returning to attack Sasha last week. Then Sasha talks about successfully defending her championship last week for the first time ever. She tries to put that behind her and call out Carmella, but Bayley comes out instead… only for Carmella to attack Sasha from behind in the ring. Carmella, whose new ring gear is lingerie for some reason, lays out Sasha and stands tall.

Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode make fun of Otis in catering while Otis eats three plates of food. Otis's feelings get hurt, and he flips a table over. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

After the break, commentary promotes Tribute to the Troops, airing on Fox in a few weeks and begging the question: haven't the troops been through enough? Dolph Ziggler heads to the ring with Robert Roode for a match with Otis, making me regret the choices in my life that led to the moment where it's my job to watch this show. Thankfully, the match lasts only about a minute, with Otis winning off a splash.

Otis defeats Dolph Ziggler.

Seth Rollins is seen talking to Murphy backstage as Smackdown takes a commercial break. After the break, the Artist Formerly Known as Shorty G congratulates Otis on his win. He hands Otis a pamphlet about his new project, Alpha Academy. Apparently, it's some kind of life coaching thing or something.

We see a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred match, focusing mainly on the trash TV drama between Murphy and the nineteen-year-old Aalyah Mysterio. Michael Cole sells this match as the final chapter in this feud. There is no chance in hell that's the case. Rollins and Murphy head to the ring. Rey Mysterio heads to the ring with his whole family (it will be more dramatic that way when Aalyah betrays them).

This is gonna be awesome. But to find out what happens in this match, I'm gonna need you to click down below for part two of this Smackdown recap.

