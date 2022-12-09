WWE SmackDown Will See Tag Titles On the Line Tonight on FOX

The biggest rivalry in WWE at the moment is between two factions on Friday nights: The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes. Now, with The Bloodline holding most of the titles in WWE right now, you would think this one is totally lopsided. But that's not quite the case, as the Brutes have gotten plenty of shots in on Roman Reigns and his family. Tonight on SmackDown, they will see if they can take some of the gold off of them when Sheamus and Butch team up to take on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Now tonight's SmackDown main event was shaken up a little bit after Sheamus' original partner, Drew McIntyre, was injured, but Butch is as tough a replacement as you could add. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's title match"

"On SmackDown, Sheamus & Butch will challenge Jimmy & Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Originally, Drew McIntyre was set to team with Sheamus in the title showdown. Following the news that McIntyre had ruptured his eardrum and would not be medically cleared to take part in the match, Butch was named as a replacement to team with his fellow Brawling Brute in the high-stakes matchup, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Along with that, tonight's episode of SmackDown is airing live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which just so happens to be home to a very special birthday boy who is also a WWE Hall of Famer, a multi-time Champion, and an Olympic Gold Medalist, which he won with a broken freakin' neck! Yes, tonight we will get a special live appearance by the legendary Kurt Angle as WWE will celebrate his birthday. To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm live on FOX.