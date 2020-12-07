WWE Star Becky Lynch Announces Birth of First Child, Roux

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are officially parents! Lynch announced the birth of the couple's first child, Roux, on Instagram Monday. "Welcome to the world, Roux," Lynch captioned the photo. "You are the love of our lives. #andnew"

Lynch shocked the world back in May when she announced she was pregnant and would take time off from the wring. Lynch was the then-current Raw Women's Champion, holding the belt for over a year, and was at the peak of a career-defining run when she abdicated the championship, handing it to Money in the Bank winner Asuka, who currently holds the title.

"I walked in through these very doors in 2013, and I didn't know anybody in this country," Lynch said on the May 11th episode of Raw. "I didn't know if I was good enough to be here. I didn't know if anybody would care about a loudmouthed Irish woman who loved puns and toast. But somewhere along the line, I learned that they did care, and they cared so much that they put me on their shoulders, and they carried me into history, and I will never forget that. Through injury and triumph, it was the fans to stood up for me, who had my back, and it was the fans who I grabbed onto when I didn't have anybody else. And that is why it is the fans, and it's you at home who deserve to hear this from me first. That I have to go away for a while."

"The match last night was actually for the Raw women's championship," Becky said to Asuka while handing her the title. "I can't fight anymore, but you can. You're the champion. You go be a warrior because I'm gonna go be a mother."

Rollins quietly took time off from WWE for the birth, ending a feud with his former disciple Murphy and the Mysterio family in a blowoff match on Smackdown a few weeks back. Rollins is expected back soon, but it's unknown if and when Becky Lynch will return.