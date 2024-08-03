Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Bron Breakker, LA Knight, logan paul, recaps, Sami Zayn, wrestling, Wwe summerslam

WWE SummerSlam: 3 Titles Change as Breakker, Knight, and Jax Win

The Chadster reports on WWE SummerSlam's epic triple title change! Breakker, Knight, and Jax claim gold in a night that puts AEW to shame. 🏆🔥 Tony Khan, take notes!

Article Summary Bron Breakker, LA Knight, and Nia Jax win gold in an unforgettable WWE SummerSlam triple title change.

Bron Breakker defeats Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship with an impressive spear.

LA Knight overcomes Logan Paul, despite interference, to claim the United States Championship.

Nia Jax dominates Bayley to win the Women's Championship, with Tiffany Stratton eyeing a cash-in.

The Chadster is absolutely blown away by the incredible spectacle that is WWE SummerSlam! 🤯💥 Triple H and the creative team have once again proven why WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment, delivering a show that Tony Khan and AEW could only dream of in their wildest fantasies. 😴💭

The highlight of the night so far was undoubtedly the triple title changes that saw three of WWE's most prestigious championships change hands. 🏆🏆🏆 Bron Breakker fulfilled his destiny by defeating Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, LA Knight took out Logan Paul to claim the United States Championship, and Nia Jax conquered Bayley to become the new Women's Champion. Auughh man! So unfair to AEW! 😫

Let The Chadster break down these incredible matches for you, true wrestling fans. 📝👀 In the Intercontinental Championship bout, Bron Breakker showed why he's the future of WWE, overcoming Sami Zayn's crafty veteran tactics. 💪 The match was a back-and-forth affair, with Zayn trying to outsmart the young powerhouse. But in the end, Breakker's raw strength and athleticism proved too much, as he secured the victory with a devastating spear. 🦏💨

The United States Championship match was a true clash of personalities, with LA Knight taking on the brash Logan Paul. 🎤🥊 Knight, ever the showman, made a grand entrance by arriving in Paul's PRIME-branded Hummer and smashing it up. The match itself was a wild brawl that spilled outside the ring, with both men using everything at their disposal. In a shocking twist, Machine Gun Kelly who snuck into the match as one of Paul's security guards, tried to interfere, but Knight overcame the odds and hit his signature BFT for the win. 🏆

Finally, the Women's Championship match saw Nia Jax return to her dominant ways against Bayley. 💪👑 The Role Model put up a valiant fight, but Jax's power was simply too much to overcome. In a surprising post-match development, Tiffany Stratton appeared with her Money in the Bank briefcase, potentially setting up future drama in the women's division. 👀💼

The Chadster has to say, these matches were absolute perfection. 🌟💯 The storytelling, the in-ring action, and the outcomes were all flawless. It just goes to show how WWE knows how to create new stars and craft compelling narratives, unlike a certain billionaire owner who shall remain nameless (Tony Khan). 🙄 This triple title change sets up incredible title pictures for both the men's and women's divisions, blowing AEW's poor attempts at storytelling out of the water. 💦🌊

It's worth noting that it was probably for the best that Logan Paul lost the US title, considering he was on social media last week saying some really weird things. The Chadster thinks it's important for champions to represent the company well, and Paul's comments were the opposite of that and therefore disrespectful to WWE and everything they've ever done for the wrestling business. 🤔 On a brighter note, Nia Jax has been on an absolutely epic run since returning to WWE, and The Chadster can't wait to see what she does as champion! 🔥👑

The Chadster was so overcome with joy at these title changes that he celebrated in true Chadster fashion. 🎉🍾 After each victory, The Chadster chugged multiple cans of White Claw seltzer. 🥤🥤🥤 By the time the third title changed hands, The Chadster was so buzzed that he tore open his shirt, exposing his twelve-pack abs. Even Keighleyanne had to look up from texting that guy Gary to witness The Chadster's sculpted physique. 💪😎

But The Chadster didn't stop there! In a moment of pure WWE-induced ecstasy, The Chadster ripped one of the White Claw cans in half and, using the jagged aluminum edge, carved the name "Nia Jax" into his chest. 🔪😱 The mixture of blood and White Claw dripping down The Chadster's glistening skin was a testament to The Chadster's unwavering devotion to WWE.

Unfortunately, Keighleyanne just didn't understand The Chadster's enthusiasm. 😒 She tried to convince The Chadster to go to the hospital for a tetanus shot, as if there weren't more SummerSlam matches to watch! The Chadster is pretty sure Tony Khan was probably telling that guy Gary to text Keighleyanne to tell The Chadster that, just to try to ruin The Chadster's night and enjoyment of WWE. It's like spitting right in the face of the wrestling business. 😤

WWE SummerSlam has been an absolute masterpiece, and these title changes are the crown jewel of an already stellar event. 👑💎 The Chadster can confidently say that Tony Khan and AEW don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if they think they can compete with this level of excellence. 🏅🥇

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool soon for more WWE SummerSlam coverage from The Chadster, the only truly unbiased voice in wrestling journalism. 📰✍️

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!