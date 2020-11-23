WWE Survivor Series Results – Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

At WWE Survivor Series, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took on Universal Champion The Big Dog Roman Reigns. Who walked away with bragging rights?

WWE Survivor Series emanates Sunday, November 22nd, from the Thunderdome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The final WWE PPV will be broadcast from that location, as the Thunderdome is moving to Tampa Bay in December.

So far tonight at Survivor Series, we've seen The Gobbledy Gooker make a shocking return during the Kickoff show to win the WWE 24/7 Championship from R-Truth. The Miz also won a battle royal during that event to put Team Raw up 1-0 in the battle of the brands. In the men's Survivor Series elimination match, which opened up the main card, Raw won, evening the score (and seemingly bringing the previously-divided team together). The Street Profits defeated The New Day after that to put Smackdown up one, but then Bobby Lashley beat Sami Zayn to make the score even at 2-2 again. Sasha Banks defeated Asuka next as Smackdown took the lead 3-2. Then Lana ended up the sole survivor of the Women's elimination match, tying the score once more at 3-3.

All that remains is Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns and The Undertaker's Final Farewell. The Undertaker is main-eventing, so that means it's time for McIntyre vs. Reigns.

WWE Survivor Series Results Part 7 – Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns

After a video package, Roman Reigns comes out first, and he takes his sweet ass time getting to the ring. McIntyre is out next, wearing his skirt and holding his sword. Michael Cole claims the sword is an heirloom from McIntyre's grandfather even though it was previously reported the sword was a gift from Triple H to Vince McMahon. So is the canon here that Triple H stole the sword from McIntyre's grandfather? Confusing.

They lock up to start the match, and Roman is annoyed by Drew's strength. Drew takes early control of this one with a devastating… headlock. I guess he did learn from his matches with Randy Orton.

It isn't long before Reigns takes control because if the heel doesn't beat down the face for the entire middle of the match, are we even watching wrestling anymore? I would argue no. Reigns beats up McIntyre slowly. Cheatingly. Heelishly. You can tell because the fake crowd noise pumped in by WWE is booing wildly.

McIntyre makes a few brief comebacks that don't go anywhere until the real comeback. He reverses a Superman Punch into a spinebuster and gets a two-count. McIntyre takes the fight outside and gains more momentum. Back inside, he hits a Glasgow Kiss and Future Shock DDT for a two-count.

Reigns fights back and tries a guillotine submission, but McIntyre fights back. Reigns tosses him through the ropes and into the ring post, which gives Reigns some breathing room. McIntyre reverses a spear into a Kimura lock. Reigns makes it to the ropes, and this Survivor Series main event continues.

They brawl outside again, and Reigns Samoan Drops McIntyre on the announce table, which no-sells it. Reigns tries again, whispering, "I'm not like most girls," as he does it, and this time it breaks. Then he spears McIntyre through the barricade, then throws McIntyre back inside, but still can only get a two-count.

At this point, WWE pipes in the fake "This is Awesome" chant, which is, frankly, pathetic. McIntyre blocks a spear but eats one on a second attempt. He kicks out, though. At this point, with the lengths they're going to make sure we see how tough McIntyre is, I can just about guarantee Reigns is winning.

Now Reigns is really fired up as a fake crowd chants "you suck." He goes for a spear but eats a Claymore instead. He bumps into the ref, who bumps out of the ring. Jey Uso runs out and tries to interfere, but McIntyre punches him off the apron. He picks up Reigns, but Reigns punches him in the nuts. He hits a Superman Punch and then puts the guillotine on.

A new ref comes out. McIntyre passes out.

Roman Reigns defeats Drew McIntyre by submission.

After a couple of really good matches between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, this one was overly formulaic and disappointingly unsurprising. And that's really saying something considering it's WWE we're talking about here, where things being unsurprising is anything but… surprising.

It's a shame because Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is potentially a really big match, and the two of them do have chemistry, but the very concept of Survivor Series in the brand split era necessitates matches without stakes that can't come close to their potential.

Reigns meets up with Uso at the top of the ramp. He gives him a hug. He raises his championship as Drew pouts in the ring.

Bleeding Cool's live coverage of WWE Survivor Series continues, with one more segment left: a tribute to The Undertaker. If you're reading this later, click down below for links to all the articles. If you're following along live, click here.