WWE TLC: Charlotte Flair Returns as Asuka's Mystery Partner

Hey, WWE actually put the tag team titles on Hurt Business. Now we just need MVP to beat Drew McIntyre to everyone can have a belt. Or maybe R-Truth. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live WWE TLC coverage. Why do these things still exist? I don't know. In the modern age, you can pretty much just follow WWE entirely via Twitter gifs. But for whatever reason, TV and PPV recaps are still a staple of clickbait wrestling news sites. And when in Rome…

WWE TLC emanates from the WWE Thunderdome, itself inside Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay. WWE booked just six matches ahead of the show. The New Day defends the Raw Tag Team Championships against Hurt Business. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Asuka and a mystery partner. Randy Orton faces Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Inferno match. Drew McIntyre defends the WWE Championship against AJ Styles. Sasha Banks defends the Smackdown Women's Championship against Carmella. And Roman Reigns defends the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Bleeding Cool's Jude Terror had some predictions on the outcomes, which you can read here.

WWE TLC Results Part 5

Sami Zayn confronts Kayla Braxton backstage, wanting to know where she got the leaked audio of him flipping out in a Tom Cruise parody. She says a journalist won't reveal her sources.

Okay, time for the big reveal of tonight's show. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are putting the Women's Tag Team titles on the line against Asuka and a mystery partner. The rumor mill has said, Charlotte Flair. Time to find out if the rumors are right.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Mystery Partner

Nia and Shayna head to the ring. Asuka comes out to the bottom of the ramp. Yup, it's Charlotte. Her breast implant is fully repaired and no longer leaking. Charlotte soaks in the Thunderdome and the piped-in cheers. She gives Asuka a big hug, and the match gets started.

This match is what you'd expect. WE get Charlotte facing off with both Shayna and Asuka. We have Asuka getting beat up and then getting the hot tag to Charlotte, who whoops both her opponent's asses. We get Ric Flair watching the show from backstage. We get a big Flairsault off the top rope to the floor. We get a Figure Eight. And we get Charlotte pinning Shayna with Natural Selection.

Winners: Charlotte and Asuka

I have to admit; it's good to have Charlotte back. Adding a star of her caliber adds a ton of possibility to Raw's women's division. I'll try to ignore that the Raw Women's Champion was basically an afterthought in this match and just say that I love the "rivals win the tag team championships together" part of a good wrestling feud, so I'm looking forward to that playing out between Charlotte and Asuka, hopefully on the road to WrestleMania.

Sami Zayn accuses Big E of leaking the audio to Kayla Braxton. Big E and Truth make fun of him. Sami says Big E's career is going nowhere (pot calling the kettle black). Big E gets serious and promises to see Sami soon. I'm interested.

Thanks for reading Bleeding Cool's live coverage of WWE TLC.