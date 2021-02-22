WWE to Inflict Live NXT on Canadian Audience

Maybe it's an act of revenge for cheering Bret Hart all those times back when he was a heel. Whatever the reason, WWE has announced plans to punish Canadian viewers trying to enjoy AEW with live episodes of WWE NXT every Wednesday at 8PM Eastern.

WWE revealed the details of their new deal with Sportsnet in a press release Monday morning:

TORONTO & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Sportsnet and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced an expanded agreement to air live broadcasts of NXT on Sportsnet 360 and SN NOW beginning this Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET. Now airing live every Wednesday night on Sportsnet 360 and SN NOW, 52 weeks a year, NXT is revolutionizing the world of sports entertainment with innovative styles from trend-setting and unapologetic Superstars including Finn Bálor, Adam Cole, Io Shirai, Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. In addition to NXT, Sportsnet 360 will continue to air WWE's weekly flagship programs Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, as well as WWE Main Event, and This Week in WWE. Sportsnet is also the exclusive distribution partner for WWE Network in Canada offering all WWE pay-per-view events and groundbreaking original series as a premium linear channel.

Triple H had something to say about the news, cutting the opening promo for the press release.

Our fans in Canada have been all in on NXT since day one. We're thrilled about this expanded partnership with Sportsnet which will help us grow NXT's reach throughout the country and introduce even more fans to the newest generation of WWE Superstars.

And Sportsnet's Greg Sansone did his best to follow The Game:

WWE provides some of the most electrifying entertainment in all of sports, and the passion of their fanbase in Canada is second to none. Reinforcing our already robust slate of live WWE programming with NXT was an easy choice and one our audiences have been asking for. We can't wait to see the newest generation of Superstars live in action every Wednesday night.

WWE programming is EX-X-XCLUSIVE to Sportsnet in Canada until 2024, the press release concluded.