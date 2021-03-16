WWE's Corey Graves Calls For His Own Cancellation

Cancel culture has finally gotten so out of control, people are canceling themselves! AAIIIIEEE!! WWE personality Corey Graves, who has the haircut of a Dr. Seuss character, took to Twitter on Tuesday to demand his own cancellation, even starting a hashtag. Graves's movement started after he received backlash for suggesting that all the problems in the world could be forgotten about if people would just put doesn't their phones and enjoy fresh air and sunshine.

According to the internet, the world is on fire," Graves tweeted, seemingly unprompted. "But strangely enough, when I put down my phone, the sun is shining. The air is fresh. And, most people are still friendly. Maybe we're just prioritizing incorrectly?"

Graves was immediately ratioed for the tweet and began responding to the replies. To one who said "ignorance is bliss," Graves responded, "Do you not have access to sunlight or fresh air?" To another who pointed out that perhaps Graves has the luxury of being able to ignore certain problems where others do not, Graves replied, "I see that point. But nothing that I named is a result of money. Sunshine, air, and conversation doesn't cost a thing. I'm just saying if maybe we spent a little more time enjoying tangible reality, that we wouldn't stress as much about things we can't control."

When someone else pointed out that people are dying, Graves responded, "Yep, they are. And it's unfortunate. My grandfather died this weekend. So, I guess I should just spend my free time blaming everyone else, rather than taking a minute to value and enjoy life before it's gone."

It was at that point that even Corey Graves realized that Corey Graves had gone too far. "Here, I'll do it for ya…" he tweeted. "#CancelCoreyGraves"