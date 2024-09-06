Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Wynonna Earp, Megan Thee Stallion, Uzumaki & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Taylor Swift/NFL, Creature Commandos, Megan Thee Stallion & Pepsi, Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, Arcane, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Taylor Swift & NFL, The Dark Tower/Mike Flanagan, AMC's The Walking Dead, Marvel Television, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Sony's Saturday Night, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Netflix's The Boroughs, Paramount+'s JonBenét Ramsey, Adult Swim's Uzumaki, Geeks & Nerds for Harris, Netflix's Mr. McMahon, Max's Creature Commandos, Megan Thee Stallion & Pepsi, HBO's The Penguin, Tubi's Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, Paramount+'s Landman, Netflix's The Diplomat, Prime Video's A Very Royal Scandal, Netflix's Arcane, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 6, 2024:

Taylor Swift Boosts NFL Kickoff 2024 By Attending Chiefs/Ravens Opener

The Dark Tower: Mike Flanagan Offers Quick Update, Talks Stephen King

The Walking Dead: Reedus, McBride on Daryl/Carol "Gut Punch" Goodbye

Marvel Studios' New Approach: Let TV Shows Be TV Shows: Winderbaum

LOTR: The Rings of Power: Morfydd Clark on Toxicity, Galadriel Growth

Saturday Night: Laraine Newman Praises "Brilliant" Emily Fairn, Film

AEW Dynamite: Strickland-Page Feud Ignites Ahead of All Out Clash

The Boroughs: Stranger Things Creators Announce Netflix Series Cast

Paramount+ Orders JonBenét Ramsey Limited Series with McCarthy, Owen

Uzumaki Trailer Is As Disturbingly Twisted as We Hoped It Would Be

Geeks & Nerds for Harris Set for Sept. 24: Carter, Cartan Post Details

Mr. McMahon: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for 6-Ep Docuseries

Creature Commandos Premieres Dec. 5th; Has New DCU "Hints": James Gunn

Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Kelce & More Go Gladiator for Pepsi, NFL

Star Trek Community & TJ Hooker Cast Pay Tribute to James Darren

The Penguin Knows He's An "Acquired Taste": HBO Releases New Promo

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Set for Sept. 13th; WayHaught Info & More

Landman Official Trailer Previews Billy Bob Thornton-Starring Series

The Diplomat Season 2 Teaser: Meet Allison Janney's US VP Grace Penn

A Very Royal Scandal Trailer; Michael Sheen on Tackling Prince Andrew

Arcane Season 2 Trailer, Ashnikko's "Paint The Town Blue" Released

