Wynonna Earp, Megan Thee Stallion, Uzumaki & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Taylor Swift & NFL, The Dark Tower/Mike Flanagan, AMC's The Walking Dead, Marvel Television, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Sony's Saturday Night, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Netflix's The Boroughs, Paramount+'s JonBenét Ramsey, Adult Swim's Uzumaki, Geeks & Nerds for Harris, Netflix's Mr. McMahon, Max's Creature Commandos, Megan Thee Stallion & Pepsi, HBO's The Penguin, Tubi's Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, Paramount+'s Landman, Netflix's The Diplomat, Prime Video's A Very Royal Scandal, Netflix's Arcane, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 6, 2024:
Taylor Swift Boosts NFL Kickoff 2024 By Attending Chiefs/Ravens Opener
The Dark Tower: Mike Flanagan Offers Quick Update, Talks Stephen King
The Walking Dead: Reedus, McBride on Daryl/Carol "Gut Punch" Goodbye
Marvel Studios' New Approach: Let TV Shows Be TV Shows: Winderbaum
LOTR: The Rings of Power: Morfydd Clark on Toxicity, Galadriel Growth
Saturday Night: Laraine Newman Praises "Brilliant" Emily Fairn, Film
AEW Dynamite: Strickland-Page Feud Ignites Ahead of All Out Clash
The Boroughs: Stranger Things Creators Announce Netflix Series Cast
Paramount+ Orders JonBenét Ramsey Limited Series with McCarthy, Owen
Uzumaki Trailer Is As Disturbingly Twisted as We Hoped It Would Be
Geeks & Nerds for Harris Set for Sept. 24: Carter, Cartan Post Details
Mr. McMahon: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for 6-Ep Docuseries
Creature Commandos Premieres Dec. 5th; Has New DCU "Hints": James Gunn
Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Kelce & More Go Gladiator for Pepsi, NFL
Star Trek Community & TJ Hooker Cast Pay Tribute to James Darren
The Penguin Knows He's An "Acquired Taste": HBO Releases New Promo
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Set for Sept. 13th; WayHaught Info & More
Landman Official Trailer Previews Billy Bob Thornton-Starring Series
The Diplomat Season 2 Teaser: Meet Allison Janney's US VP Grace Penn
A Very Royal Scandal Trailer; Michael Sheen on Tackling Prince Andrew
Arcane Season 2 Trailer, Ashnikko's "Paint The Town Blue" Released
