X-Men '97, Doctor Who, Shatner/Nimoy, TLOU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? Lesley-Ann Brandt shares an image from her audition tape for AMC's The Walking Dead Rick Grimes/Michonne, William Shatner talks "Star Trek" co-star Leonard Nimoy, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Disney+'s X-Men '97, NBC's Quantum Leap, HBO's The Last of Us, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, Disney+'s Ahsoka, BBC's Doctor Who & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, Doctor Who, William Shatner/Leonard Nimoy, The Last of Us & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 20, 2023:

The Walking Dead: Brandt Shares Richonne Spinoff Audition Tape Look

Star Trek: William Shatner on Not Attending Leonard Nimoy's Funeral

My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 24 Review: Deku For All, All For Deku

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Clarifies Misreporting, Series Details

Quantum Leap Season 1 Ep. 16 Preview: The Mole's Identity Revealed?

The Last of Us: Neil Druckmann Posts Ominous TLOU Season 2 Reminder

The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 18 Preview: Tim Doesn't See the Resemblance

Dead Boy Detectives Star Lindsey Gort Wraps Filming on Netflix Series

Ahsoka: Filoni on Animated/Live-Action Characters; Mando "Story Event"

Doctor Who Unleashes "Doom's Day" This Monday (But What Is It?)

