My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 24 Review: Deku For All, All For Deku On Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia S06E24 "A Young Woman's Declaration," Class 1A fights to get Deku the support, rest & acceptance he needs.

On this week's episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, "A Young Woman's Declaration," Class 1A continues to fight to get their friend back to provide support and rest. It has been an arduous fight for Deku, and his loved ones are worried about the current state he finds himself in: not only physically exhausted from incessant fighting trying to get news on All For One but also mentally rundown— especially after Lady Nagant and the video AFO left behind informing Deku he is next. The show has done a great job of showing the fragility of heroes' mental health in this arc and showing that even though they have quirks, they are still human and need the same support they also provide.

This week's episode of My Hero Academia starts with a flashback of UA's principal explaining the school's new protection system and how it works in case trouble comes into campus. It does convince Class 1A to bring Deku, yet there is another barrier they must surpass: an angry mob of evacuees refusing to let Deku stay for fear of what might come after him. Once again, they are blaming everything on heroes, not even thinking of the role they played by choosing to always remain on the sidelines as bystanders. But hey, what good is thinking of it when there are others we can blame, right?

However, Class 1A decides to be the one to take a step again and stand up for his friend. Ochaco decides to address the angry mob & their concerns and open their eyes to the state heroes currently find themselves in as well as the part they, as citizens, play in all of this. She pretty much asks: When heroes are suffering, who will be the ones there to help them smile again? As heroes, it is their job to help save citizens, but when they are hurt or need help- who are the ones who will be there to cry with them? She reminds everyone at UA that heroes are still human like them and still face fears, hunger, pain, and sadness. She makes them all understand the state Deku is in and what he currently needs: a hug, a shoulder, food, rest, and his home- UA.

It was a great way to address the unease within the mob, but I do wish she would have said out loud some of what she kept thinking to herself. Even though the mob seemed to get the idea and they quickly started convincing each other. And yes, I totally ugly sniffled when I saw Kota and the girl he had saved earlier during the season run to help him. The arc with Kota will forever be one of my favorites, so it was great to see him come back and be there for Deku in the way he could. Everyone can be a hero in their own way, and man, that kid made me cry. Then the heteromorph girl thanked him and hugged him. Ah, I am about to bawl again because Deku is such a good boi and really deserves all the love and support he is getting.

I did have to watch the episode twice, and the principal's words did hit me on the second run: taking that extra step will bring forth an even greater hero than All Might; I think the step is asking for help because heroes are still human and need support as well for the battles they cannot handle by themselves. Just like we saw with Lady Nagant. Finally, a balance of roles put those who are not pro-heroes on the same level. We are here for you because you are there for us. It really does show Hawks' words towards the end: how One For All is a power that not only connects those who have been vessels for it, but also those whose lives it has touched. It is all a matter of communication and understanding and just plain working together, and that connection is what makes it so powerful. Ah, and I teared up again seeing proud class dad Aizawa be notified of what his class was able to accomplish. Excuse me while I chop some onions.

I am so glad this storyline was not juiced and prolonged as I feared it would be— it was really handled with such grace and really great writing; they managed to instill some hope even in the midst of all that is going on. I appreciate they have handled mental health and the fragility of heroes' mental state. I love how Ochaco managed to show the people they also play a very important role without beating them over the head with it. I cannot wait for the next episode; if I am not mistaken, it is the last one and a story that I am very much looking forward to. To be frank, I think this has been the best season of My Hero Academia thus far, and they are ending it on such a perfect note. I am already pumped for all that is coming and cannot wait.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 24 "A Young Woman's Declaration" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10 On this week's episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, "A Young Woman's Declaration," Class 1A continues to fight to get their friend back to provide support and rest. It has been an arduous fight for Deku, and his loved ones are worried about the current state he finds himself in: not only physically exhausted from incessant fighting trying to get news on All For One but also mentally rundown— especially after Lady Nagant and the video AFO left behind informing Deku he is next. The show has done a great job of showing the fragility of heroes' mental health in this arc and showing that even though they have quirks, they are still human and need the same support they also provide.