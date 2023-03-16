X-Men '97: Marvel Unlimited Event Offers More Animated Series Details Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 writer & EP Beau DeMayo discussed the series during Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years live virtual event.

Remember back in February when we mentioned how X-Men: The Animated Series creators Eric Lewald & Julia Lewald and Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo would be on hand for Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event on March 16th? Well, guess what today is? That's right, today's the day of the big event as the trio was joined by director Larry Houston to discuss the lasting impact that the beloved animated series had on them and upon animation. But what about the upcoming Disney+ & Marvel Studios animated series? Here's what we were able to grab from our notes.

Picking up not long after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Magneto was moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return? And it's safe to say that it's probably not to take the X-Men out for brunch to catch up on lost time. Here's a look at DeMayo's tweet after the event (and thanks to The Workprint for helping clarify two parts of our notes).

Thank you #xmen #xmentas and #xmen97 fans for tuning in to the show. What you see is what you get with @xmendirector and @xmentas. I can't say enough how just beautiful they are as human beings. When you get to know them, suddenly what the OG series felt so heartfelt and soulful… — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) March 17, 2023

X-Men '97: The Road to Season 1 & Season 2

Regarding a second season, it appears we may have gotten some good news from Cal Dodd (Logan / Wolverine). As many of you know (but we'll still give you a reminder below), Dodd took to Twitter at the beginning of 2022 to signal that recording on the first season was underway. Well, a little more than a year later, Dodd was back on Twitter to let fans know that recording on the second season was already underway. In a tweet that's since been taken down, Dodd wrote, "Yesterday. Studio. Season 2. GREAT session!" and included a brief video sharing, "Cal Dodd, voice of Wolverine from 'X-Men '97.' The beginning of Season 2. I say, just the beginning. Strap your seatbelts on, bub. Later." Back in January 2022, Dodd took to Twitter to share a look from the recording studio (and make sure to check out his jacket):

In October 2022, DeMayo fielded some questions on social media that included shedding some light on the upcoming animated series revival. With production first getting underway in Fall 2020 and a second season confirmed, DeMayo sees the animated series as a large part of his life "for the foreseeable future," along with two upcoming non-MCU feature projects. As for the series and how it will be received by a fanbase that's remained faithful to the series since it originally left our screens, DeMayo admitted that it's a concern but also that he's "not worried" because of the "amazing talent" that's working on the series.

DeMayo Only Wanted Fans Working on "X-Men '97": "My general rule was you had to be a fan. No questions," DeMayo explained. "I've been on [a] show, namely '[The] Witcher,' where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games… even actively mocking the source material. It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos and makes all the long nights worth it." As DeMayo sees it, "you have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

DeMayo Has "Mixed Feelings" on Rogue Controlling Her Powers: "I am aware that Rogue learned to control her powers, and I have mixed feelings on the shift. However, trust me when I say Rogue fans have plenty to be stoked about… in no small part due to [Supervising Producer] Charley Feldman being a massive advocate for her character."

Series alums Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Anna Marie/Rogue, George Buza as Hank McCoy/Beast, Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Alyson Court as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee are also expected to return. In addition, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, J.P. Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and A.J. LoCascio are set to join the cast.