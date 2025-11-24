Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Y: Marshals, yellowstone

Y: Marshals Teaser: Kayce's Next Chapter Begins Now (Without Monica?)

A teaser for EPs Taylor Sheridan & David Glasser and CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Y: Marshals previews the next chapter in Kayce Dutton's life.

Beginning Sunday, March 1st, "Yellowstone" viewers will witness the next chapter in Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) life when EPs Taylor Sheridan & David Glasser and CBS's Y: Marshals premieres. With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation. We've got an official teaser for you to check out above, one that will leave a whole lot of you asking the same question. Where's Kayce's wife, Monica (played by Kelsey Asbille in Yellowstone)?

Y: Marshals Star Grimes: Yellowstone Spinoff Offers "Different Kayce"

During a red-carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter from July, Grimes shared that he was a bit apprehensive about the idea of a spinoff focusing on his character because he believed that Yellowstone "ended so perfectly for Kayce. Having secured the "dream life" that his character always wanted, Grimes wasn't sure if there would be more of Kayce's story to tell. But after Showrunner Spencer Hudnut pitched him an idea that was "very, very good," Grimes saw Kayce's story taking an interesting direction in a way that "opens a whole new world for him," giving viewers a chance to see "a different Kayce than we've ever seen" over the course of the network series. Here's a look at the clip from Grimes's interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he discussed the upcoming CBS series:

Luke Grimes shares that he was initially against the idea of a #Yellowstone spinoff for his character Kayce before hearing the concept for his upcoming show pic.twitter.com/jeD9n6qPnj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

