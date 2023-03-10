Yellowjackets Official Season 2 Trailer: So We Have Some New Theories With the series returning on March 24th, the official Season 2 trailer for Showtime's Yellowjackets is giving us a whole lot of new theories.

The official trailer for season two of Showtime's hit series, Yellowjackets, has arrived, and plenty of theories have come with it. Ahead of the March 24th premiere date, we're diving into the trailer and embracing the wilderness that has evidently come back with darkness ingrained in it. Now let's prepare ourselves before diving into the trailer by listening to the voice of a Goddess…Florence + The Machine with her cover of "Just a Girl" by No Doubt. Also, I've written on some of the screenshots in order to help point out the identity of any random individuals in their blurry state.

First, Yellowjackets begins with story time with Teen Van (Liv Hewson) and mentions the wilderness as almost like a force in itself. Van said, "It was beautiful, but it was violent and misunderstood" feels like the best way to describe the realities of growing up as a girl. The wilderness is not unlike the girls in all it is dealt yet shows a strength seen in them during their survival. Adult Lottie (Simone Kessell) wants to believe that they left the darkness behind when they were rescued but in discussions with Adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis), that doesn't seem likely.

The amount of press shown reacting to their rescue is the first we see of it with this Yellowjackets trailer. I don't believe we'll get a ton out of those flashbacks in this season, but what we get will hopefully shed some light on the quick mentions of Lottie (Courtney Eaton) being admitted to a mental hospital after rescue. What can be seen most in the quick flashes are of teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), teen Misty (Samantha Hanratty), teen Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and teen Lottie. Next, we get small signals towards the reunion of adult Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and adult Van (Lauren Ambrose). It makes sense that comfort would be found between the two of them after everything they experienced as young women and as a couple. That's something I'm excited to see in this season, and I wonder how easily things may fall back into place when they meet again.

Yellowjackets is not about to let go of Adam's (Peter Gadiot) murder last season. First, the book club was never a thing, and now Jeff (Warren Kole) is dealing with cops at his door. Also, adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) may be sneaking around the garage Adam used to work in, or I suspect it may just be a warehouse; either way, she at least has a gun with her. Shauna has a right to be concerned that Adam's torso may have been found and that his tattoo helped identify him. As the Adam drama unfolds, we get a glimpse at the touch-and-go detective relationship between adult Misty (Christina Ricci) and Walter (Elijah Wood). The inside of wherever they are looks to appear later in the trailer with Walter alone. This is likely wherever Walter resides, maybe a boat house or a forever-90s trailer. Either one could work.

Adult Taissa is not about to be able to escape the other part of her she runs and hides from constantly. The increase in erratic behavior on her part is likely why she went out and looked for adult Van. Adult Natalie reverts back to her teen self (Sophie Thatcher) when in contact with adult Lottie. There's something very interesting about their connection and how they waved back and forth in the wilderness. I believe Lottie had been like a mother figure to them in the wilderness in many ways, helping them mentally survive everything. It makes sense that as adults, Lottie and Misty may also seek answers from Lottie.

Teen Taissa stating, "We need to find a way to stay alive," is ominous enough, but following that with teen Gen (Mya Lowe) about to attack Ben (Steven Krueger) adds a whole other layer as her foaming mouth leads the way. Yellowjackets explores so much in so little time with this trailer for season two. Charging into a clearing during winter, the group looks primal in their speed and ferocity. Teen Taissa holding an axe adds a lot of intensity, yet some part of me loves to see it. Some female rage mixed into all of this not only makes sense but feels necessary.

Adult Lottie appears to be continuing what she had in the wilderness; her visions or dreams may be coming back. Yellowjackets does some excellent work with shots they've decided to insert into this trailer. The blood on adult Lottie's hands is quick, yet can be so many things since death could be a reality, but she could also simply be having a vision. We'll also get a chance to see more of the visions from when Lottie was a teen in that wilderness. A doorway she was in was evidence of this back in the teaser, but not we see her in a mall setting near clothing racks. The group chanting in the cabin surrounding something or someone is haunting me as I watch it again. The phrase "We hear the wilderness, and it hears us" will be in my brain for a while now.

Yellowjackets brought their A-game with this trailer for season two. Teen Natalie appears to be brought out of the freezing water, potentially by Travis (Kevin Alves), while Gen is in the background. The reaction teen Lottie has near the entrance of a plane, wearing what appears to be clothing the girls put on after being rescued, is almost feral in a way. Coming back from that environment, Lottie wasn't able to deal with it if she was sent immediately to a mental hospital. I hope to see her in a light that gives her character attempts at progress through whatever she set up, even if it is a little cult-like. I can't wait to hear the continuing discourse surrounding the final shot of the trailer and who may be the one tied up like the deer they've carried previously. Let me know in the comments your theories and anything you noticed!