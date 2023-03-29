Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 3 Photos: Shauna, Grab Your Himbo!

Showtime is blessing us with content ahead of the release of Yellowjackets season two's second episode by giving us photos for the third episode, "Digestif." New episodes drop weekly on Fridays for Showtime subscribers and on Sunday nights at 9 PM EST. Fair warning a spoiler or two ahead below that may refer to events that happened in the previous episode. Now let's embrace the wilderness… buzz buzz.
Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.
(L-R): Kevin Alves as Teen Travis, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Mya Lowe as Teen Gen, Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa and Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa and Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Kevin Alves as Teen Travis, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa and Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa and Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty and Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah and Liv Hewson as Teen Van in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah and Liv Hewson as Teen Van in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Liv Hewson as Teen Van in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki and Alex Wyndham as Kevyn Tan in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama series, Yellowjackets stars Cypress, Lewis, Ricci, Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Warren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courtney Eaton, Melanie Lynskey, and Elijah Woods.
Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME.
Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty and Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa and Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Steven Krueger as Ben Scott in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME.
Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME.
Tawny Cypress as Taissa in "Digestif". Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME.
The third episode of Yellowjackets appears to offer a deeper dive into this season's struggles for Shauna (Lynskey) and Jeff (Kole) outside of the struggle for survival and community in the wilderness for the girls. Jeff as a character has his own curated playlist on Spotify thanks to the team at Yellowjackets. The playlist is titled "Old Fashioned Dad Shit" and includes some Papa Roach (of course), Beastie Boys, Bush and many more that help me feel old. As Papa Roach becomes classic rock, I wither away like an emo raisin. Let us know in the comments the photo that surprised you the most and your favorite song from Jeff's playlist!
