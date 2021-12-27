Yellowjackets, Supergirl, Hawkeye, More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 27 Dec 21

Nightswimming deserves a quiet night/The photograph on the dashboard, taken years ago/Turned around backwards so the windshield shows/Every streetlight reveals the picture in reverse/Still, it's so much clearer/I forgot my shirt at the water's edge/The moon is low tonight… for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to REM for "Nightswimming'" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes The CW offering a Riverdale Season 6 midseason return teaser, The CW's Supergirl star Azie Tesfai discussing writing for the series, Netflix's Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio talking "Karate Kid" canon, HBO Max's Peacemaker creator James Gunn confirms early easter egg reveal, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia offers a ton of bloopers, Boba Fett's "Book" backstory missing some "Holiday Special" love, an Ode to TikTok, and Cody Rhodes winning the TNT Championship at AEW Rampage. And then we wrap things up with a look at reviews of Showtime's Yellowjackets, Disney+'s Hawkeye, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, and Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, December 27, 2021:

Riverdale Season 6 Midseason Teaser: Cheryl Has a Confession to Make

Azie Tesfai on Writing "Blind Spots" & The Problem with Supergirl

Cobra Kai Star Macchio: Hilary Swank Possible; Jackie Chan Not So Much

Peacemaker: James Gunn Confirms & Impressed by Early Easter Egg Find

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Shares A Ton of Bloopers

No Love for Star Wars Holiday Special in Boba Fett Backstory Video?

Our Ode To TikTok: The Fun Aunt Of The Television World [OPINION]

Cody Rhodes Wins TNT Championship at AEW Rampage Holiday Bash

And here's a look at our reviews from the past 24 hours, including Showtime's Yellowjackets, Disney+'s Hawkeye, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, and Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc:

Yellowjackets Season 1 E07 Review: Not the Best Time for A Journal

Hawkeye Episode 6 Review: We Three Kingpins of MCU Are [SPOILERS]

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 6 Review: Dark Forces Abound

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E03 Review

