Yellowjackets Trailer Vibes Lord of the Flies/Donner Party Mash-Up

A trailer has been released for the upcoming Showtime survival drama series, Yellowjackets, and it looks like someone decided to combine the true story of the Donner Party with the dramatic adolescence of the Lord of the Flies novel by William Golding. As a result, I'm beyond pumped for this series…well not for cannibalistic survival stuff in general, but you know what I mean!

The star-studded cast involved in Yellowjackets is only part of what makes this personally so interesting to me. The lineup includes names like Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci acting as what appear to be the grown-up versions of the teenagers depicted. Here's a look at the official trailer for the series, followed by the series overview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Yellowjackets (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mX22D65TqAs)

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, "Yellowjackets" is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. The series also stars Ella Purnell ("Sweetbitter"), Sammi Hanratty ("Shameless"), Sophie Thatcher ("Prospect"), Sophie Nélisse ("The Book Thief"), Steven Krueger ("The Originals"), and Jasmin Savoy Brown ("The Leftovers").

The intensity and struggle of moral and ethical dilemmas in humanity will be tested in this series, similar to how they've been looked at the same in real life. Examples of this, the most popular being the Donner Party, point to the odd fascination with stories about cannibalism or anything involving violence in order to survive a disaster or being stranded. I'm always interested in a series that can explore the darker depths of the monstrous inhumanity in unique versions of storytelling, especially in flashback methods that explore accurate memories vs revised ones. I'll make sure to keep the updates coming in on this series as the November 14thpremiere date approaches.

