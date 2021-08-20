Yellowstone Season 4 Premieres November 7; 2 Spinoff Series Details

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone will return for its 4th season on November 7th on the Paramount Network with two episodes that will also launch two spinoff series, Paramount+ contemporary drama Mayor of Kingston and period prequel Y: 1883. Mayor Of Kingstown will star Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha'rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, and Taylor Handley. Created by Sheridan and Dillon, the contemporary spinoff follows the McLusky family. They are power brokers running for-profit prisons in Kingstown, Michigan. The drama tackles themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, providing a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Besides Sheridan and Dillon (who plays Sheriff Donnie Haskell in Yellowstone) executive producers include Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.

Deadline had a detailed report of the hit series' upcoming premiere. Yellowstone ended its last season with a long list of cliffhangers: is ranch patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) alive after being gunned down? Did his daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) avoid the crispy treatment after her office was firebombed with her in it? Did his son Kayce (Luke Grimes) survive the gunfight with masked mercenaries? Season 4's first two eps will also serve as a launchpad for spinoff prequel series Y: 1883, which will premiere on Sunday, December 19 on Paramount+. It depicts the Dutton family's epic frontier journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America, which led them to settle in Montana. As Deadline reported, the prequel will star Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. The executive producers are Sheridan and Yellowstone co-creator John Linson, Art Linson, Glasser, Burkle, and Yari.

In an effort to attract the Yellowstone audience to the Paramount+ streaming service, Paramount Network will air a special simulcast of both of the new series after the airing of Yellowstone on the night of their respective premieres.

"Our strategy is to make Yellowstone, the massive # 1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan's world-building storytelling," said Chris McCarthy, President, and CEO, MTV Entertainment. "These new series will debut on Paramount+ and have special premiere day sneak episodes behind Yellowstone introducing this huge audience to these new stories, allowing us to leverage our linear platforms to fuel the growth of Paramount+ which will stream each series exclusively after episode two."

ViacomCBS Streaming Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles said, "Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 are perfect examples of the types of prestige dramas we are focused on bringing to Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan is an exceptional talent and we are thrilled to be expanding his portfolio of series within the ViacomCBS family. With the special simulcast event of both series on Paramount Network, we will be further tapping into the scale and reach of ViacomCBS to bring audiences to Paramount+."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Explore the Expanding Yellowstone Universe | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qps9IS0msy8)

101 Studios' CEO Glasser said: "We are thrilled to present these shows as part of this newly established Taylor Sheridan universe that has grown and expanded beyond our greatest expectations. Taylor has proven time and time again his powerful ability to tell riveting stories that are rich with passion, drama and adventure and entertain audiences everywhere. Additionally, the fall is an incredible landscape for television, bringing in the strongest viewer availability. ViacomCBS has remained a phenomenal partner to us over the years and this showcases the network's confidence in all of our shows."

All hail the YellowstoneVerse, it's like a hyper-macho Dallas, streaming on Paramount+.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.