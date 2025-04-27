Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: yellowstone

Yellowstone Universe Update: Beth/Rip Spinoff, Kayce Spinoff & More

A Bloomberg report hit earlier today with some interesting updates on Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone spinoffs and prequels.

Article Summary Yellowstone spinoff starring Beth and Rip, tentatively titled Dutton Ranch, expected to premiere on Paramount Network this fall.

A Kayce Dutton spinoff series led by Luke Grimes is being eyed for a CBS launch in 2026, with streaming on Paramount+.

Prequel series 1944 and Michelle Pfeiffer's Yellowstone spinoff The Madison will debut on Paramount+.

Yellowstone's future expands with several sequels and prequels promising fresh stories set in and around the Dutton universe.

When Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone wrapped up its run back in December 2024, fans were expecting to get an announcement or two about the future of the franchise (the franchise's past has been more than taken care of with some excellent prequels). Shortly before the series finale hits screens, reports were confirming the rumblings that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser would reprise their respective roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler for a spinoff sequel series. But aside from the second season of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-starring prequel series 1923, things have been kind of quiet… until now. If a recent look at Sheridan and Linson's universe pans out, "Yellowstone" fans will be revisiting the franchise sooner rather than later – and not with a prequel series.

Near the end of a Bloomberg "Screentime" newsletter from Lucas Shaw spotlighting how the "Yellowstone" universe co-creator fought to maintain his vision and how he worked with producer David Glasser and Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy to make it a reality, some interesting updates were offered on the franchise's future. Noting that "a couple" of prequels/sequels were "due later this year," the article went on to note that the Reilly and Hauser-starring spinoff has the tentative title of "Dutton Ranch" and is expected to hit Paramount Network in the fall. In addition, a spinoff series focusing on Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton is being eyed for CBS in 2026 (with both series also streaming on Paramount+). In addition, the streaming service will also be the home to the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring spinoff, The Madison, and the prequel series 1944.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount Network's Yellowstone is executive-produced by Sheridan, Linson, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox.

