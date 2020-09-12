Young Justice Season 4 Gets Title, Key Art, Table Read Prologue

No better day than DC FanDome for WarnerMedia to break some news. Already today, we learned that Doom Patrol will be back for the third season and exclusive to HBO Max, and that a familiar face to Chicago P.D. and The OA fans will be joining the Waverider for the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Now comes news that should make fans of animated series Young Justice happy: the long-awaited fourth season has a title (Young Justice: Phantoms) and key art- both unveiled during the show's panel at the online, on-demand virtual convention. While a premiere date and details weren't available, the cast and creative team wanted fans to know that work has been going along at a steady pace. While not made official during the panel, just like Doom Patrol it would be safe to assume that the series will be moving from on-life-support DC Universe to HBO Max permanently.

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming season, there may have been a hint or two dropped during an online table read of an original script (Season 3.9, Episode 1 "The Prize" written by executive producer Greg Weisman) set between last season and the season still to come. To say that it signals some possible major changes to the team moving forward would be an understatement. The scene finds Connor Kent (Nolan North) and Megan Morse (Danica McKellar) bidding fond farewells to their friends as they head off to greener pastures. But as some familiar faces leave, another one looks to return to the team: Arsenal (Crispin Freeman), after Artemis Clock (Stephanie Lemelin) extends an official invite back. An excellent and unique teaser that did a lot to build fan anticipation for a premiere date and teaser/trailer. And with a title like "Phantoms," you can't help but wonder if something from the team's past will bring back some old allies and "big bads."