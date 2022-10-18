Yu Yu Hakusho 30th Anniversary & More: Crunchyroll Jan 2023 Blu-Rays

Crunchyroll announced a big New Year for anime fans in January when they will be releasing several popular series arriving on Blu-ray, including Yu Yu Hakusho, The Stranger by the Shore, Obey Me, One Piece, Black Clover, and more!

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Yu Yu Hakusho, from its original airing on October 10, 1992, Crunchyroll will be releasing a special Blu-ray box set of the complete series on January 31, 2023. The Yu Yu Hakusho 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Box Set will include special anniversary artwork, all four seasons (Episodes 1 – 112), two never-before-dubbed OVAs with the original cast, and over 90-minutes of special features.

Additionally, The Stranger by the Shore, which debuted in Japanese cinemas in 2020 and debuted in North America on Funimation in 2021, will be released for the first time as a Limited Edition Blu-ray on January 24, 2023. The Blu-ray will be housed in a collector's case with an exclusive art book.

Yu Yu Hakusho – 30th Anniversary Box Set

From cutting classes to brawling in the streets, Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model. In fact, this kid's nothing more than a fourteen-year-old delinquent with a talent for trouble. But in a single selfless act, Yusuke dies while saving another. For such noble sacrifice, he is given a second chance at life, but it's to be a life far different than the one left behind. Now a Spirit Detective, the young man must track down demons and humans alike who desire to rule over the three realms of reality.

Yu Yu Hakusho – 30th Anniversary Box Set Exclusives

30th Anniversary artwork

Two Never-Before-Dubbed OVAs

Yu Yu Hakusho – 30th Anniversary Box Set Special Features

Yu Yu Hakusho: Looking Back at a Legacy

Yu Yu Hakusho: Behind the Design

Yu Yu Hakusho Trading Card Game Revisited

Episode 63 Video Commentary

Episode 99 Remixing Yu Yu Hakusho (2011)

Episode 108 Actor Commentary (2011)

Episode 110 ADR & Mixing Commentary (2003)

Episode 110 Supporting Cast Commentary (2003)

Episode 111 Writer Commentary (2003)

Episode 111 Outtakes & Foul-ups (2003)

Episode 112 Leading Cast Commentary (2003)

Episode 112 Memoirs of Yu Yu Hakusho (2003)

Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Crunchyroll full January 2023 home video release calendar

January 3, 2023

January 10, 2023

January 17, 2023

January 24, 2023

January 31, 2023

All titles mentioned above are now available for pre-order and also can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Visit the Crunchyroll Store for more home video offerings.