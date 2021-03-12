Almost a month after reports surfaced that J.J. Abrams and his production house Bad Robot were expanding their "Justice League Dark" series into a shared universe of spinoff series that would include a darker reboot of Constantine, it appears the young Londoner may be sharing space with fellow magic-wielder Zatanna. On Friday, AT&T held its investor presentation that included a wall of DC Comics-related projects happening over the next several years- and sure enough, writer Gardner Fox and artist Murphy Anderson's character was on display. While no other details were available, the assumption is that it would be a streaming series that ties into the Justice League Dark series.

As most folks know, the Constantine series won't be the DC Comics character's first trip to the screen. Beginning with the better-now-than-we-remember Keanu Reeves-starring 2005 film, John Constantine would go on to be played by actor Matt Ryan for one season in NBC's 2014 series, developed by David Goyer and Daniel Cerone. Ryan would go on to play the character on The CW's Arrow and continues in the role as a series regular on The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Guy Bolton is set to write HBO Max's adventures of the young Londoner, and has reportedly written the pilot script and is expected to open a writers' room next month.

As the streaming service looks to add an ad-based service to boost subscriber numbers, HBO Max is looking to continue making inroads in the live-action Originals market. Along with the above-mentioned "Justice League Dark" franchise, the streamer has also given a green light to the Stephen King-inspired The Shining spinoff Overlook as well as two DC Universe-related projects in Green Lantern Corp and Strange Adventures. Having previously written two books (The Pictures and The Syndicate, with Hell or High Water and Outlaw King director David Mackenzie and his production company Sigma Films securing the rights to adapt), the relatively new writer is currently working on the original pilot script "The Croupier," in development with Gentleman Jack producer Lookout Point and Sky.