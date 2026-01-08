Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise Tickets Are Now on Sale

Tickets are on sale for Crunchyroll's Anime Nights theatrical event Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise, for one night only on January 9th.

Article Summary Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise tickets now on sale for one-night showing January 19th in US and Canada.

The new film continues the hilarious zombie idol adventures from the hit anime series’ second season.

Screening features English dub with original Japanese songs and subtitles, in Crunchyroll’s Anime Nights event.

Join Franchouchou in an all-new, outrageous zombie idol performance on the big screen for one night only.

Tickets are now on sale for the musical comedy anime film, Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise, which comes to select theatres for one day only on Monday, January 19th at 7 PM (local time) in the U.S. and Canada as a part of Crunchyroll's monthly Anime Nights theatrical program.

Zombie Land Saga: Zombies × Idols × Saga — Seriously!?

What kind of madness will this outrageous, expectation-defying anime unleash on the big screen!?

Legendary girls return as zombies to fight as Saga's local idols in the groundbreaking zombie-idol anime, "ZOMBIE LAND SAGA." With outrageous zombie antics, unexpectedly moving moments, and music that transcends the idol genre, the series became an instant sensation, spanning its production over two TV anime seasons. It's only logical that there would be zombie idols in the zombie apocalypse, even if people don't realise there's a zombie apocalypse just yet. Yeah, that happens.

And now, their stage expands to the movie theater – everything is packed into this ultimate entertainment experience!!!!!!! The unprecedented Galaxy Festival Movie begins now!!

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise is an all-new story that continues the events after Season 2 of the anime series and is the first spinoff film in the franchise. The series is a comedic blend of idol culture and zombie anime, following seven girls as they navigate their new reality – a terrifying yet amazing zombie world. The film will be released in the English Dub version (with all songs performed in the original Japanese, accompanied by English subtitles).

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise in select theatres in the U.S. and Canada as a part of its monthly Anime Nights program, which brings anime to over 280 theaters nationwide every third Monday of each month.

The first two seasons of Zombie Land Saga are currently available on Crunchyroll. Tickets for the Anime Nights screening are available here.

