"Downhill": New Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Comedy Now Streaming

Downhill was just finishing up it's run in theaters when the Coronavirus outbreak started to take hold of the world. Now, like most other film's that have come out in the last 6 weeks or so, it is available already on streaming VOD channels. The Will Ferrell/Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy about a couple forced together to reexamine their relationship certainly is more relatable right now, as people are stuck inside currently. Downhill is a perfectly fine dilm, if it wasn't for the stars it would be kind of a disaster. That is what happens when you get these two together though. Two comedy legends just going right at each other. I can think of worse ways to spend a stay at home night in.

If you haven't seen it, the trailer for Downhill is below:

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in this biting comedy, Downhill.

Downhill, directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, and starring Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Zach Woods, Zoë Chao, and Miranda Otto is steaming now on your preferred VOD service.