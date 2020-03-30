DC Comics Pulls Digital Comics From Wednesday, Including Batman #92

In previous Bleeding Cool reports, we told you that the situation with big comic book publishers and their plans for print and digital comics were undetermined. It appears that is evolving. Over this weekend, we noted that DC Comics had a full line-up of digital comic books for this Wednesday, including the likes of Batman #92. We also reported significant retailer disquiet over these plans, in a time when print comics aren't been widely distributed and many comic shops have had to close their doors. However, things have dramatically changed for DC Comics on digital, including releases on Comixology, Kindle, and the DC App.

DC's current digital comics listings include only collections, and the digital-first Batman: The Adventures Continue #1 and Teen Titans Go #6 comic books. Teen Titans Go #6 is free right now, as is Teen Titans Go #4. The DC Comics single-issue comics that were listed for digital release for Wednesday, April 1st, have now been delayed four weeks, until April 29th. Things may change again, of course, and I have had no response to inquiries made to DC Comics tonight. Marvel Comics still has their full line-up of titles available digitally for this Wednesday. Most other publishers have withdrawn or similarly restricted the items that they are selling digitally this week.

DC Digital for Wednesday, April 1st

DC Digital for Wednesday, April 29th

